My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chicken

Chicken-and-Biscuits Chain Bojangles Taps Banks for IPO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chicken-and-Biscuits Chain Bojangles Taps Banks for IPO
Image credit: Barry Blackburn | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
2 min read

Another day, another chicken restaurant planning an IPO.

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that chicken-wings franchise Wingstop is planning an initial public offering, the word is out that chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles is doing the same. The Charlotte, N.C.-based chain has tapped banks to pursue an IPO that could raise approximately $125 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The IPO could value Bojangles at nearly $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, says the Journal. Bojangles is expected to go public in the first half of next year.

Bojangles currently has more than 600 locations in 10 states, primarily in the Southeast. The bulk of Bojangles's establishments are currently in North and South Carolina, meaning that most of America hasn't had the chance to taste the chain's signature "Bo-Berry Biscuits" and sweet tea.

Related: As Football Season Approaches, Buffalo Wild Wings Raises Prices

Now could be the perfect time for Bojangles to cash in with an IPO and start an expansion push. Chick-fil-A, another distinctly Southern chain, was able to beat out KFC for greatest total U.S. sales earlier this year and is currently pushing expansion in urban areas. Chicken is on the rise on restaurant menus, due to consumers' health concerns and rising beef and pork prices. Servings of breaded chicken sandwiches grew an average of 3 percent over the last four years, and chains including Domino's, Pizza Hut and Burger King  added new chicken menu items in 2014.

Bojangles will join a long list of recent restaurant IPOs. Looking at chicken chains alone, besides Wingstop planning its IPO, Mexican chicken chain El Pollo Loco made its public debut in July. Plus, take-and-bake pizza chain Papa Murphy's filed for an IPO in May, food-and-gaming chain Dave & Buster's went public in October and burger chain Shake Shack reportedly has an IPO in the works.

Related: Chicken Craze Continues as Wingstop Plans IPO

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chicken

Chicken-and-Biscuits Chain Bojangles Taps Banks for IPO

Chicken

As Football Season Approaches, Buffalo Wild Wings Raises Prices

Chicken

Chicken Prices Are Rising Because of Rooster Infertility. (We're Serious.)