Entrepreneur's Top 10 Productivity Articles of 2014

December 21, 2014 5 min read

For busy entrepreneurs, task overload is the new norm. With a barrage of emails, texts, calls, clients and employees constantly bombarding you, it’s near impossible to stay focused and productive.

To survive and thrive as a leader in business in the coming year, you can’t be anything less than a productivity rock star, a tricky feat Entrepreneur offered expert tips and advice on practically daily throughout 2014.

From productivity-amping morning and nighttime rituals, to Jerry Seinfeld’s daily procrastination crusher, to the hyper-efficient habits of the world’s wealthiest moguls, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a countdown of our top 10 most-read articles about productivity in 2014. Read them and tweak.

10. How to Stop the Time Suck of Customer Relationships

Customer relationships are essential. You can’t do business without them. Complicated customer relationships, however, are a different animal altogether. The biggest downside to squeaky wheels like these: They sap your time and energy. In this wise piece, author and life coach Kate Swoboda shares the secrets to implementing bulletproof client boundaries. Put them in place to keep everyone focused and on-task, especially you.

9. 5 Things You Should Do to Have an Insanely Productive Week

The pressure to get more done in less time constantly weighs on entrepreneurs’ minds. It’s a given. Working harder might sound like the answer, but often it’s not. In this post, Thomas Oppong, founder of Alltopstartups.com, discusses how avoiding busywork throughout the week can transform you into a productivity powerhouse.

8. Habits of the World’s Wealthiest People (Infographic)

Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have a lot more in common than just their riches. This eye-opening (and hopefully inspiring) infographic lets you in on the productivity secrets of today’s top billionaires. Hint: If mega money is what you want, you’d better rise and shine early, read voraciously and kill your TV. If these mogul’s impressive routines are any indication, the productivity revolution will not be televised.

7. 7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs

From braving a brisk shower to taking a mindful hike, there are several small but mighty tweaks you can make to your schedule to boost your overall productivity. Empact co-founder Michael Simmons lists a smart septet of efficiency-building habits here. He them culled from an eclectic mix of successful founders from different industries. Try one (or more) and see what happens.

6. The 80/20 Rule and Listening to Your Inner Procrastinator

Whether you admit it or not, we all have an inner procrastinator. It’s a progress underminer, driving us to distraction and away from our goals. In this anecdote-anchored piece, author and online advertising pro Perry Marshall lets you in on how to recognize your inner procrastinator and -- surprise -- why you should actually listen to what it’s telling you.

5. 5 Things To Do Before Bed That Will Jump Start Tomorrow

No, climbing into cozy PJs and brushing teeth aren’t on Matthew Toren’s bedtime prep list. Then again, he’s not your typical person. He’s an accomplished serial entrepreneur and not by accident. Before Toren turns in for the night, he turns off his phone and curls up with a good book, among other easy things you can do, too. Each, he says, will help you wake up refreshed and ready to crush tomorrow’s to-dos.

4. How the 'Seinfeld Strategy' Can Help You Stop Procrastinating

Jerry Seinfeld didn’t earn an Emmy, a Golden Globe and three American Comedy Awards by sitting around and waiting for hilarious cracks to pop. In this insightful post, James Clear reveals the once-daily productivity trick the king of sitcom comedy leveraged to become a better comic, maybe even the funniest of his time.

3. Let Go, Keep it Simple, Move Quickly: Secrets to Being a Productive Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Consume less. Walk more. Turn off your phone and your inner perfectionist. These are a few of highly productive entrepreneurs’ favorite things, well, most effective habits, according to this collection of infographics from Founders and Funders. Take some helpful productivity cues from them as you kick off the new year. Then, in the words of our own Catherine Clifford says, “let go of old habits and focus on becoming more efficient.” It does a bottom line good.

2. Forget Time Management. Do This Instead and Be More Productive.

Behavior science expert James Clear shares the biggest lesson he's learned about habit formation that can help you work smarter. In this video chat with our own Jason Fell, Clear explains that accomplishing more faster sometimes comes down to managing your creative energy, not your time.

1. 5 Morning Rituals to Keep You Productive All Day Long

Wake up like a champ and get moving like you mean it. From pounding a fruit and veggie breakfast smoothie, to working out for a quick 7-minute stint, these fast, easy morning habits from thredUp.com co-founder James Reinhart can help channel productive energy and mindful focus throughout the day.