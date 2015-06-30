June 30, 2015 4 min read

Building great businesses, achieving massive goals and rising to the top of your profession doesn't just happen by accident. It happens through a ridiculous work ethic and consistently showing up every single day.

Here are 20 quotes to help motivate you to hustle like never before:

1. "You can't have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic." -- Stephen C. Hogan

2. "When I was young, I observed that nine out of 10 things I did were failures. So I did 10 times more work." -- George Bernard Shaw

3. "If you have an idea of what you want to do in your future, you must go at it with almost monastic obsession, be it music, the ballet or just a basic degree. You have to go at it single-mindedly and let nothing get in your way." -- Henry Rollins

4. "Give your dreams all you've got and you'll be amazed at the energy that comes out of you." -- William James

5. "Many people think they want things, but they don't really have the strength, the discipline. They are weak. I believe that you get what you want if you want it badly enough." -- Sophia Loren

6. "Put your heart, mind, intellect and soul even to your smallest acts. This is the secret of success." -- Swami Sivananda

7. "If a man is called a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and Earth will pause to say, 'Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.'" -- Martin Luther King, Jr.

8. "All life demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of life. The very striving and hard work that we so constantly try to avoid is the major building block in the person we are today." -- Pope Paul VI

9. "Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." -- Stephen King

10. "God gives every bird its food, but He does not throw it into its nest." -- J.G. Holland

11. "Much good work is lost for the lack of a little more." -- Edward H. Harriman

12. "The difference between try and triumph is a little umph." -- Marvin Phillips (or an unknown author)

13. "The person who is waiting for something to turn up might start with their shirt sleeves." -- Garth Henrichs

14. "Those at the top of the mountain didn't fall there." -- Marcus Washling

15. "If you feel you are down on your luck, check the level of your effort." -- Robert Brault

16. "You're either changing your life or you're not. No waiting for this or that or better weather or other hurdles. Hurdles are the change." -- Terri Guillemets

17. "Be not afraid of going slowly. Be afraid only of standing still." -- Chinese proverb

18. "He who is outside his door has the hardest part of his journey behind him." -- Dutch proverb

19. "I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near." -- Margaret Thatcher

20. "The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and, if they can’t find them, make them." -- George Bernard Shaw

Read these quotes. Analyze these quotes. Most important, adopt these quotes into your everyday life.

Something that has worked wonders for me over the years is to write at least one really moving quote on a note card and carry it around with me everywhere I go. Whenever I am feeling unmotivated or in a slump, I take a glance at this card and instantly get right back on track again.

Make it your personal business to never let anyone outwork you.

