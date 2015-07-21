You've Arrived

7 Luxe Products for Productivity and Style

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Luxe Products for Productivity and Style
Image credit: Firebox | iKettle
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Who says you can't be productive in style? Here are few luxury products to help you be more organized and efficient.

1. Take better notes.

Studies show that if you write your notes down instead of typing them on a computer or tablet, you'll actually be able to recall them better. To make digitizing those notes easier, try a pen equipped with Bluetooth technology. Some work on special paper (like the Livescribe 3 Smartpen) while others let you jot ideas down on paper or your digital devices (like the Equil Smartpen). Such tools connect with apps to help you store, search and edit the notes you take.

Equil Pen

Image credit: Equil Pen Website

2. Find your way. Navdy, a ‘Google Glass for the car’ affixes to your dashboard, projecting directions unto your windshield. Get a call or a text? Swipe the air left to answer and right to dismiss, all without taking your eyes off the road.

Navdy Google Glass

Image credit: Patrick Czapla | Navdy

Read more: 10 Gadgets That Make Great Holiday Gifts

3. Get a drink. Monsieur is a robot bartender that can mix you a drink at home or the office. The machine can make up to 30 different drink recipes, letting you place your order right from your smartphone, making it easier to unwind or get quality time with your team.

Monsieur on patio

Image credit: Monsieur Facebook

Read more: Get Your Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails

4. Clean up. Do you get your best ideas in the shower? Just stepping away for a minute and standing under the water is always a good way to jumpstart the innovation process. Kohler makes a $199 showerhead called Moxie that comes with a wireless, rechargeable, Bluetooth synced speaker that lets you pump in your favorite tunes or news and podcasts while your stress melts away.

Moxie Shower Head

Image credit: Kohler | Moxie Website

5. Start the day right. Who doesn't want to wake up or come home to a hot cup of coffee or tea? Firebox's iKettle links up with your mobile devices to let you tell the smart kettle to start making your drink from anywhere at any time.

Moxie Shower Head

Image credit: iKettle Website

Read more: Better Mornings: 7 Innovative Gadgets to Get You Going  

6. Put a ring on it. Ringly, a smart tech startup that makes an 18-karat gold ring with semi-precious stones, that allows the wearer to link it up with their phone or tablet to get colorful notifications from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other apps, as well as calendar alerts, e-mails and text messages. The company has raised $5.1 million from Andreesen Horowitz.

Ringly Rings

Image credit: Ringly Website
Read more: Better Mornings: 7 Innovative Gadgets to Get You Going  

Read more: Smart Jewelry Startup Ringly Cinches $5.1 Million in New Funding

7. Get reimbursed. Nothing is a bigger pain than keeping track of receipts or purchases you need to expense. For $499.95, you look to the NeatConnect, an organization system that lets you organize your financial information digitally and store it in the cloud to be accessible from all your devices. 

The Neat Company

Image credit: The Neat Company Website
Read more: 5 Great Gadgets for Entrepreneurs Revealed at CES 2015

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

You've Arrived

This One Habit Holds Top Leaders Back

You've Arrived

7 Luxe Products for Productivity and Style

You've Arrived

Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.