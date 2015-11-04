Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.

November 4, 2015 3 min read

Back to work, everyone. As of 12:55 p.m. ET, Google Calendar is back in business and so are you.

Stop the clock. Google Calendar is down and out. Go ahead. Cancel all those lame meetings you dreaded anyway. You are now free to roam about the office -- or do actual work.

Kvetching on Twitter about the outage is apparently another useful way to pass the time. Why not? Lots of other souls lost without Google Calendar to guide them are aimlessly tweeting, grasping to find meaning in the free range void. You can, too.

If everyone’s go-to free scheduling tool is the only thing that keeps you from “exploding into a flaming pile of disorganization,” sorry, pal, you’re pretty much screwed. But, if you’re old-school (like me), and you jot appointments down in an actual paper planner, tough luck, you’re still on the hook for whatever you scribbled down. Get on it.

Speaking of Google outages, who remembers when Google Docs went kaput last month? We don’t either because we bailed and went to the bar. Uh, just kidding, boss.

Now that time has no meaning and you have ample time to slack off, waste a few precious minutes on these panicky mayday tweets. Note the one about the billion pieces of scrap paper. See? We’re not the only ones.

Google Calendar is down. Hopefully whoever is in charge is letting them have it. pic.twitter.com/MReILC0W50 — Greg Bussmann (@GregBussmann) November 4, 2015

Google Calendar is down. I’m glad i’m one of those people that write things down… on a billion pieces of scrap paper… all over my house. — Amber Osborne (@MissDestructo) November 4, 2015

Google Calendar is down and they sure are proud of how many languages they can speak pic.twitter.com/0uaemVYk5o — Mezrahi, Samir (@samir) November 4, 2015

Aaahhh! Google Calendar is down! That's the only thing that prevents me from exploding into a flaming pile of disorganization! — Jason Specland (@jayspec) November 4, 2015

Google Calendar is down? ALL MEETINGS CANCELED! PUT ON COSTUMES! GO TO BAR! — Doug Bartow (@dougbartow) November 4, 2015

