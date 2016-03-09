3 Simple Words That Will Help You Build Wealth

March 9, 2016 5 min read

We need to have a little chat -- and it might get a little awkward. But those are the conversations that change us, so let’s talk. You see, you’ve said time and again that you want to build wealth. To achieve great things. To retire young, rich and happy.

You want to spend your active days exploring the world, raising incredible children and helping your parents age well.

You want things to be different from how they currently are.You don’t want to wake up, drag yourself out of bed and spend hours in traffic to sit at a job you despise. You don’t want to take advice from that boss you can’t stand, to live your life as a footnote in someone else’s book.

I get it. I’ve been there. But, let me be perfectly honest: That drudgery you currently call life will probably be yours forever. Let me explain why.

The reason you haven’t succeeded yet

Each week, you have a new idea. Each month, you shift focus. Every book you read tells you another way to make money. Every podcast you listen to, every dinner conversation, every blog post you read -- each gives you more and more ideas for building wealth.

So, you keep changing your mind. You’ve contemplated ideas, such as:

Real estate investing

Multilevel marketing

Getting a better job

Selling products on Amazon

Selling information online

Inventing a product

Becoming a movie/rock star

Creating a “muse”

Saving your job income

Podcasting

Writing a book

. . . and probably 100 other ideas. You’ve probably bought educational courses on a number of these methods and not finished a single one. Each week, you have a different passion, something else that you are going to do to achieve financial freedom.

So, you pivot and, once again, ask me what I think of the idea. And this has been going on for years. But, it’s time to stop -- because here’s the shockingly simple truth about building wealth. This truth is so simple, it can be summed up in three little words: "It all works."

Three words that will forever change how you build wealth

It all works. It’s such a simple phrase, but I want you to repeat that to yourself every day. A hundred times a day, if you have to. Do it every time you are tempted to abandon what you are working on because a little voice starts telling you, “This won’t work.”

That’s a lie; it does work. Because it all works. Every single idea you’ve had for building wealth -- someone has done it. Someone has made millions. It can be done, and you can do it. For example:

Can you become a millionaire by investing in rental properties? Of course. Many people have.

Can you become a millionaire by importing products from Amazon and selling them online? Of course. Many people have.

Can you become a millionaire by working a job you love, living frugally, and saving up your income? Of course.

Hopefully, you see a pattern here. Of course, I’m not saying every crazy idea you have will lead to success -- because it won’t. You will likely have to travel a tough path to get the success you so desperately crave.

But that’s what life is, so why would you expect anything else? Is it because you only see the success stories of famous entrepreneurs, not the decade-long journey they had to travel through hell to get there?

For example, you might decide that buying rental properties is going to be your ticket to financial freedom. But with the first deal, you end up only breaking even. Does that mean rental properties don’t work? Of course not. As millions of people can testify, investing in rentals does work. But if I buy that first property and it doesn’t turn out so well, should I abandon it for another idea? No! Instead, I’ll learn from it and keep moving. Because it all works.

Every method for building wealth you can think of has worked, and the key to success is being persistent until you find that success.

Stop with the ideas, already! Please, stop coming to me with ideas. I’ll keep telling you the exact same thing: It all works. It's a great idea! Go with it, but make this your last idea. No more. Because this idea will work. Sure, you might fail, but eventually you’ll succeed if you stick with it. Maybe you’ll have to change the product, alter the service, amend the strategy.

But it will work if you keep working it. And, that’s the problem, isn’t it? You get bored and stop working on it! Sometimes, you never even start! The excitement wears off, and the passion turns into hard work -- which is often not very sexy.

But entrepreneurship is 1 percent ideas and 99 percent work. So, promise me something. Pick something, anything. And just do it, starting today. Starting right now. And then, next week, when some other cool idea becomes appealing, stop.

That’s when you need to fight though and repeat those three simple words to yourself: It all works.

Then, get back to work.