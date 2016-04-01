5 Funniest April Fools' Day Marketing Stunts

April 1, 2016 2 min read

Everyone loves a good April Fools' Day joke. That is, unless the joke leaves you bloodied, battered or in a lawsuit. Yes, things can go horribly, horribly wrong, but having a good sense of humor can be very good—even great—for business, says Joe Shervell, head of content marketing at Datadial, a London-based online marketing and design agency. "By creating something unexpected, believable and unique to your brand, you give journalists and bloggers an excuse to write about you, link to your site and send it traffic, as well as giving consumers a reason to talk about you on social media. It may not lead directly to sales, but it's an excellent way to get people talking."

Jill Schiefelbein, communications expert and founder of The Dynamic Communicator agrees, "Done tastefully, an April Fools' Day joke communicates the fun side of a brand. Not only can you build brand awareness through humor, but you grow your digital footprint and get organic engagement from your tribe."

And so as we anticipate getting duped by clever and not-so-clever pranks today, here is a look at some of our favorites from last year, cherry picked from an incredible list compiled by the fine folks at Adweek. Enjoy!

Tough Mudder Announces Launch of "Baby Mudder"

Blue Moon's Beer-Infused Oranges

We worked with renowned fruiticulturists to invent the world’s first beer infused

oranges. #BrewingBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/ibR5edJA6U — Blue Moon Brewing Co (@BlueMoonBrewCo) April 1, 2015

Miz Mooz "Selfie Shoes"

Hooter's Announces New All-Male "Roosters" Restaurant Chain

The press release read, in part: "Hooters of America, LLC, today announced plans to introduce a fresh restaurant concept called Roosters, taking the best of the unparalleled Hooters dining experience and implementing it with an all-male wait staff. Imagine the most craveable Hooters menu items—from fresh, never frozen, world-famous wings to mouth-watering burgers and fan-favorite fried pickles—all served up by the soon-to-be iconic Roosters Boys."

Oreo Cooks Up Double Crunch for the Cream Intolerant