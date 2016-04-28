Jessica Alba Got a New Lawsuit for Her Birthday

April 28, 2016 1 min read

Jessica Alba turned 35 today, but she got a not-so-welcome early birthday present yesterday. The Organic Consumers Association filed a lawsuit against her business The Honest Company, claiming it falsely labels its Premium Infant Formula as "organic."

The OCA’s lawsuit claims the formula contains 11 synthetic ingredients and that some of the ingredients haves not been "assessed as safe for human foods—much less for infant formulas."

RELATED: Inside the Big Business of Organic Food Sales

A spokesperson for The Honest Company informed CNNMoney that its formula is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, adding, "It is also certified USDA Organic by an independent third party, in strict accordance with the National Organic Program. We are confident this lawsuit will be dismissed."

Last year, The Honest Company was sued by a customer, claiming it falsely labels its products "natural" and that Honest's sunscreen isn't "effective." Alba answered with a statement to CNNMoney, calling the allegations, "baseless and without merit.”

RELATED: Jessica Alba's Company Accused of Dishonesty