My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Jessica Alba Got a New Lawsuit for Her Birthday

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jessica Alba Got a New Lawsuit for Her Birthday
Image credit: Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Jessica Alba turned 35 today, but she got a not-so-welcome early birthday present yesterday. The Organic Consumers Association filed a lawsuit against her business The Honest Company, claiming it falsely labels its Premium Infant Formula as "organic."

The OCA’s lawsuit claims the formula contains 11 synthetic ingredients and that some of the ingredients haves not been "assessed as safe for human foods—much less for infant formulas."

RELATED: Inside the Big Business of Organic Food Sales

A spokesperson for The Honest Company informed CNNMoney that its formula is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, adding, "It is also certified USDA Organic by an independent third party, in strict accordance with the National Organic Program. We are confident this lawsuit will be dismissed."

Last year, The Honest Company was sued by a customer, claiming it falsely labels its products "natural" and that Honest's sunscreen isn't "effective." Alba answered with a statement to CNNMoney, calling the allegations, "baseless and without merit.” 

RELATED: Jessica Alba's Company Accused of Dishonesty

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private