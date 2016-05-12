Google Reportedly Developing Rival to Amazon's Echo -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 12, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

In development. More known about Google's Amazon Echo rival -- codenamed 'Chirp.'

Recommended. The transportation director in Austin suggests that the taxi industry should be deregulated.

Coming soon. Facebook will soon offer 360 degree photos to your newsfeed.

Pamper yourself. This Burger King in Finland has a full service sauna available to customers.

A new perspective. Tired of reading through Twitter’s news feed? Avian, a new app for Apple TV, may be reconfiguring it into a map.

Unhappy. SnapChat users were outraged after discovering their scores were lowered without any explanation.

Going silent. Rumor has it Apple is considering completely shutting down its iTunes music downloads, though the company denies it.

Backtracking. Microsoft is leaving behind a controversial Windows feature that shared wifi passwords with friends’ computers and Skype contacts.

Closing doors. People are protesting Airbnb in Israel because of listings in recent settlements.

Choose a side. Startup wanting to create a league of battling robots gets one step closer with $2.4 million in funding.