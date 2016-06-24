3 Steps to Profit With Shared Data Experiences

June 24, 2016 5 min read

These days, sensors are everywhere: Phones know where their users have been, what music they’ve listened to and which events they've agreed to attend. And while the data that results is a powerful tool for businesses, they aren’t always connected to material generated on laptops, tablets and wearable devices.

Maybe they should be, because, already, 70 percent of Americans own two or more connected devices. A percentage like that tells us that the days of one-screen users are numbered: Already, 88 percent of millennials are engaging in second-screen behaviors while watching videos online. Clearly, businesses must keep up with the times.

What's more, personal devices aren't alone in seeing such growth. Already, 6.4 billion devices are IoT-connected worldwide, and Gartner predicts that that number will grow to 21 billion by 2020. To reap the full benefit of this expansion, forward-thinking companies must embrace shared data experiences.

Deep integration of shared data

The cloud is more than just a server; it offers the promise of a deep connection of shared data points centered on individuals and generated by multiple devices, services and platforms. By implementing deep data integration, businesses can see what these users purchased at the grocery store, what movie they saw over the weekend and how willing they were to be interrupted during certain activities.

This information requires more than a cursory collection of data points from within a specific application; it demands data sharing between software and devices.

Apple is leading the way. Many users don’t realize how immersive iCloud can be, but when it's working correctly, its users can sync bookmarks, notes, to-do lists and even files across their Apple devices. Set a reminder on an iPhone, and it can pop up on your iPad. This ubiquity of data across platforms naturally encourages users to interact more with their devices.

How data ubiquity drives interactions

The growth of the IoT will only increase these data points. Imagine a vacationer arranging to rent a home via Airbnb on her laptop, then walking through the door and giving her user-ID credentials to the AC unit on the wall.

This Nest-enabled device would then connect with every other device in the apartment, and all would sync to their owner's preferences. This would enable her to get her favorite nighttime temperature, her favorite mood lighting and her favorite coffee brewed automatically as she wakes up.

Enabling this scenario is the promise of deep integration, and every technology company is looking to join in. Google added deep integration to its Google Now personal assistant back in January 2015, and Microsoft is trying to avoid falling behind, with its Universal Windows Platform.

So, how can companies tap into this amazing future and expand through data ubiquity? By following three steps:

1. Build a foundation of trust with users.

In a recent survey, 46 percent of Americans stated that they’d be much more willing to divulge important data if they had a trusting relationship with a brand. Data points require user consent, and that can be difficult to acquire for a new company or product.