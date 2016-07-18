Adaptability

4 Lessons About Being Indomitable Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Roger Federer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Earlier this month at Wimbledon, Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic for his second Wimbledon title. Raonic ousted Mr. Wimbledon himself aka seven-time winner Roger Federer the round prior. Even in defeat there are valuable lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Federer. With 18 Grand Slam victories and over $98 million in career prize money, Federer has leveraged his on court success to create a very deep off court branding and endorsement portfolio. Federer is ranked 18th on the Horrow Sports Ventures’ 2015-2016 POWER 100, an index that accounts for both on field and off field/social attributes. According to the rankings Federer rakes an annual $58 million from sponsors Wilson, Nike, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and Gillette.

Related: 5 Habits of Top Athletes That Can Transfer to the Workplace

Here is a list of lessons small business owners and entrepreneurs can learn from Federer, who many tennis experts credit as the best to ever play.

1. Don’t fear failure.

Fearlessness breeds the best athletes. During the Australian Open 2011 Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. Federer was not afraid in their subsequent matchups; he fought his way back to being first in the world rankings by year’s end. In 2012 he defeated Djokovic on his way to (yes you guessed it) another Wimbledon title.

As a struggling entrepreneur, you similarly cannot fear failure. Like Federer, consider every setback an opportunity to work harder and focus all your energy into improving and winning.

2. Learn to adapt.

During the 2003 Wimbledon, there were many firsts for Federer. Federer adapted to the tournament’s optimum strategy and style of play after early round exits the four years prior. The 22-year-old Federer defeated Mark Philippoussis in the final and lifted his first Wimbledon trophy.

Related: Using the Winning Habits of Top Athletes to Fuel Your Success

Similarly, an entrepreneur must learn to adapt to the many dynamic factors of business. Being able to accurately identify and adapt to market trends is a vital skill for entrepreneurs and athletes alike.

3. Focus on your strengths.

 “As long as I'm doing the right things and staying true to my game plan it makes sense” Federer told media in a post-match press conference during the 2011 Australian Open. “If I'm just making errors… then I'm in trouble clearly. But it's about setting up the plays right” said Federer.

As an entrepreneur you should focus on what you can control then master those same elements. That way your business is primed for the highest achievement possible.

Related: This Startup Is Building a Tinder for Athletes

4. Stay relevant.

Federer, who turns 35 this year, says he will return next year despite many rumors of retirement. Regardless, he is still creating value for himself; take his newest commercial for Sunrise Telecommunications for example. It aired this past spring with Federer depicted as an action hero is seen pursued by a dinosaur. Why is this important? Even in a down year where you are too injured and too old to play you can stay relevant by turning to creativity and alternative means. Fast forward a few months and that same beat up old man made it to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Entrepreneurs take notes.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Adaptability

Why Your Plan B Is Better Than Plan A

Adaptability

Why You Need to Keep Updating Your Business Model

Adaptability

3 Lessons Martial Arts Teaches You About Starting a Company