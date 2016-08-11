Managing Employees

Want to Keep Your Employees Productive? Help Them Find Their Purpose.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Want to Keep Your Employees Productive? Help Them Find Their Purpose.
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

We all want to have a job that motivates and fulfills us. But according to a recent study from LinkedIn and leadership training firm Imperative, there isn’t only an emotional gain, but a fiscal one, that comes from finding purpose in your work.

The 2016 Workforce Purpose Index found that while only 30 percent of American workers say that they are enthusiastic about their work, 85 percent of companies that were able to find ways to help their employees feel more purpose-driven saw positive growth in revenue.

Businesses with “purpose” are defined by the researchers as ones with an understood mission that has a positive impact on the world, a culture that encourages individual growth and business that is done based on the strength of interpersonal relationships.

Related: Americans Are Most Confident in Their Work, But Are They the Most Productive in the World?

The study identified entrepreneurship as one of the top three most purpose-oriented job areas, coming in at number two behind social and community service and ahead of education.

Since hiring people who believe in and want to pursue your vision is a big part of building a successful startup, when it comes to hiring your staff, the study found that the three factors that contribute to an employee feeling like they have purpose at work are independence, influence when it comes to decision-making and compensation and recognition for their work.

Thirty-nine percent of purpose-driven professionals were more likely to stay at their company for three years or more, compared with 35 percent of non purpose-oriented professionals. And 73 percent of purpose-oriented workers reported being satisfied with their jobs compared to 64 percent of their non purpose-oriented counterparts.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Employees

Enabling Greatness by Managing Yourself and Others

Managing Employees

3 Technologies You Can Use to Re-Skill Your Employees

Managing Employees

Why You Should Ditch the Sandwich Method When You Give Feedback