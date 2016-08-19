Entrepreneurs

This New Crop of Entrepreneurs May Surprise You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This New Crop of Entrepreneurs May Surprise You
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

When you think about the stereotypical startup founder, maybe you envision a young college kid building something in his or her dorm room. But more and more, senior citizens and baby boomers are staying in the workforce longer, and they are turning to entrepreneurship in lieu of the previously traditional retirement.

A new report from the U.S. Small Business Association exploring entrepreneurial trends found that the number of self-employed people 62 and over grew from 4.2 percent in 1988 to 5.4 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, for people under 62, 7.2 percent were self-employed in 1988, but the number has decreased to 6 percent as of last year.

Related: Success Can Come at Any Age. Just Look at These 6 Successful Entrepreneurs.

So what does this mean for older entrepreneurs? It shows that it is never too late to start your own business. And while baby boomers are no longer the largest living population in the United States -- as of spring of this year the millennials took that spot -- there are nearly 75 million in that cohort who could benefit from entrepreneurship or be a prime market for new companies to cater to.

The report predicts that with the youngest members of the baby boomer generation turning 62 in 2026, there could be a significant shift in the way federal and local governments build infrastructure necessary to easily access resources in order to launch a small business.

We want to hear from you. Did you launch a startup later in life? Share your stories on Facebook and Twitter.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

8 Surprising Signs You Could Be an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Identifying Your 'Curiosity Type' Is the Key to Getting More Done

Entrepreneurs

Getting Laid Off Is Not a Scarlet Letter