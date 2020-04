October 13, 2016 1 min read

"Rebellions are built on hope," says Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, in the new trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

And since I'm supposed to be "working" and not watching Star Wars trailers, I should say so are entrepreneurial pursuits -- right?

Even while you're building the business of your dreams, you can take two minutes to watch this awesome new trailer. Enjoy!