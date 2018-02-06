Female Leaders

How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career

How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career
Image credit: jacoblund | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Director of Client Services at Arena Communications
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’m one of those weird people who gets excited about performance reviews. I like getting feedback and understanding how I can improve. A few years ago, I sat down for my first annual review as the director of communications for the Florida secretary of state, under the governor of Florida.

Related: Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case

I had a great relationship with my chief of staff, but I had taken on a major challenge when I accepted the job a year prior. I didn't really know what to expect.

Youth takes charge.

I was 25 at the time, and everyone on my team was in their thirties and forties. I came from Washington, D.C., and was an outsider to my southern colleagues. I was asking a lot from people who had been used to very different expectations from their supervisor.

I sat down with my chief of staff who gave me some feedback about the challenges I had tackled. She then paused and said to me, very directly, "But you have to stop apologizing. You must stop saying sorry for doing your job."

I didn't know what to say. My reflex was to reply sheepishly, "Umm, I'm sorry?" But instead I immediately decided to be more cognizant of how often I said I was sorry. Years later, her words have stuck with me. I have what some may consider the classic female disease of apologizing. When the New York Times addressed it, five of my friends and past coworkers sent it to me.

Related: Don't Apologize for Your Success -- No One Else Does

In it, writer Sloane Crosley got to the heart of the issue, “To me, they sound like tiny acts of revolt, expressions of frustration or anger at having to ask for what should be automatic. They are employed when a situation is so clearly not our fault that we think the apology will serve as a prompt for the person who should be apologizing.”

Topic of debate.

I’ve talked at length with other women trying to figure out this fine balance. The Washington PostTime, and Cosmopolitan have all tackled this topic. Some say it’s OK to apologize; others criticize those who are criticizing women who apologize. Clearly, I’m not alone in dealing with this issue. In fact, I'm constantly telling the people I manage that by apologizing they give up a lot of their power. 

Related: 3 Reasons Why Apologizing Hurts Your Business

Here’s the bottom line: Don’t apologize for doing your job. If you’re following up with a coworker about something they said they’d get to you earlier, don’t say, “Sorry to bug you!” If you want to share your thoughts in a meeting, don’t start off by saying, “Sorry, I just want to add…” If you’re doing your job, you have absolutely nothing to apologize for. 

That’s what I think. And I’m not even sorry about it. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Female Leaders

The Most Powerful Female CEOs and Their Net Worths

Female Leaders

The 9 Richest Self-Made Female Billionaires in the World

Women Entrepreneurs

15 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2015