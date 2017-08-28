12 Small Adjustments That Make the Difference Between Success and Failure in Every Aspect of Your Life

It's a lot of little things, done steadily, that separate the the smart, hard working people who succeed from those who don't.

August 28, 2017 6 min read

"The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." - Colin R. Davis

Most ultra-successful business leaders agree that there was a make-it or break-it moment early on in their careers that allowed them to enjoy success and riches later on in life. Live by these 12 tips and prepare yourself for that one opportunity to propel your career to the next level.

1. Prioritize sleep.

We have all heard the classic Ben Franklin proverb, “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise." Science shows that a good slumber can boost your success by improving the acquisition, consolidation, and recall of information. Additionally, adequate sleep enhances your mood and even your immune system. Start every day refreshed and feeling healthy.

2. Your goals are your own, keep them to yourself.

According to this TED TALK, when you brag about goals that you have not completed your brain thinks that you have already accomplished them. Your brain checks that goal off your list as being done which makes the goal almost impossible to work on. The announcements can come once you’ve started that company or gotten that promotion.

3. Start planning more.

I’m talking long term and short term. Have a long term goal that you are always working to achieve. Only spend valuable time on things that keep you on the path that you have chosen. This will help you realize that goal. Have short term plans for when things go wrong and always have a backup. If one avenue closes have another exit to take immediately so you don’t get off course.

4. Increase your failure rate.

Everyone needs to stumble before they walk. Failure is the key to success. Learn to love and embrace failing, knowing that it will only make you stronger in the long run. Put yourself out there. Try in situations that you don’t have a good chance of winning. Pick yourself up and do it again.

5. Things are going to happen.

Vincent T. Lombardi said, “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather it is a lack of will.” You have to want and desire success more than everyone else does. Be persistent, be relentless, train with passion, heart and rage. You will see improvements I promise.

6. Work to increase your energy and physical stamina.

This is often understated. In order to work relentlessly you need to have the energy to do so. This means, eat right and exercise. Put that cheeseburger down for a salad, extra veggies and protein. and prioritize exercise. You will feel and look better. This will all translate to success.

7. Preparation is key.

Even people who are quick on their feet can use a good dose of preparation. It is much better to be ready and not have an opportunity, than to not be ready and have an opportunity. Always be ready. Most career defining moments happen once and you have one shot to seize it.

Abraham Lincoln said, "I will prepare and my day will come." If you prepare for what you are seeking every day, you are in a much better position to be able to recognize the opportunity when it appears.

8. Be a pleasure to work with.

You can be the best at something, but if you are a bear and a braggart it won't matter. Nobody will want to work with you. Be a pleasure to your colleagues and boss and you will get far.

9. Be confident.

If you don’t believe in yourself and your abilities, nobody else will. The way you think about yourself is projected onto the world. Love yourself and exude confidence. The people surrounding you will respond to this confidence and will think of you as more capable.

10. Delay gratification.

Don’t stop and celebrate each goal that you accomplish. Keep your head down and work hard to complete those next 10 goals. Studies have shown that those that can delay gratification often perform at higher levels, have less addictive personalities, and can work hard for longer.

11. Get better at saying "No."

Hear “no.” Love “no.” Start saying, "no." You might think you don’t have enough time to become successful, you do, you just are wasting it on unneeded distractions. Start focusing on your professional life and goals, and say "no" to things that will not advance those goals.

12. Live by the Pareto principle.

This principle is also know as the 80/20 rule. It states that roughly 80 percent of results come from around 20 percent of the effort. To be successful, you need to get better at knowing what activities will give you the greatest chance of a positive result, and then focus hard on those activities.

Living by these techniques will help anyone become more efficient and less overwhelmed no matter the industry. Start making these changes in your life and business today. You will and see improvements in your business and life -- immediately.