This Kind of Romantic Relationship Helps Build Your Business

If you have been single for any amount of time in your adult life, you can vouch for how complicated all the emotions and feelings can be. Even if you’re married or have a partner, you deal with this range of emotions. You go on dates as you look for a good partner, and all the while, you’re doing the work to build your business. You stay with someone for years while you’re building a business.

One way or another, romantic relationships have a profound effect on every area of your life. The good relationships help and motivate you. The bad ones keep you unfocused and dealing with negative emotions. The problem is that our idea of love and relationships is distorted. We see movies that paint a false image. There may have even been less than positive examples from the relationships we witnessed growing up. All of this feeds into creating an image of relationships that aren’t right for us.

There is a special kind of relationship that helps you build your life and business. It’s the kind of relationship more entrepreneurs need to seek out and understand. There are elements of this relationship you should be looking out for and implementing. Don’t let the wrong kind of romantic relationship keep you from explosive growth.

It motivates you.

I think most of us have experienced a relationship -- romantic and otherwise -- that kills our motivation and inspiration. It feels like a weight on your back as you climb uphill. The special kind of relationship that I’m talking about excites you. It motivates you to want to hit your goals because you know your partner will call you out if you don’t. You know you’re going to be talking to them tomorrow and you want to report progress or a new mindset that helps you achieve your goals.

That amazing and open communication you share motivates you to talk and dream bigger. You wake up refreshed knowing you have someone that will challenge you to push and be there with you to celebrate. It’s a beautiful balance. If your relationship isn’t motivating you in this way, it’s time to have an honest set of conversations or you’ll be forced to make a difficult decision.

Building a business is hard enough on its own. Be with someone that helps ease that burden but is firm in you achieving your goals. Be with someone that motivates you to become the rockstar entrepreneur you’re capable of becoming.

It challenges you.

This relationship challenges you in every way. This kind of partner won’t let you settle for complacency. They will push back against your excuses and deeply rooted limiting beliefs. They help you see things that you don’t fully understand or want to admit. Their love for you is rooted in wanting to help you rise to higher levels of growth.

If you’re not being challenged by your partner, or you’re not challenging your partner, it’s time to get honest about why. Relationships should have a healthy level of some uncomfortableness. Your partner should be challenging you to be the best person you can be while growing a business that makes an impact and income.

It’s very open and honest.

This should go without saying but it’s not common. Communication in any relationship is vitally important. It’s crucial in a romantic relationship. But the level of communication that I’m talking about goes deeper. It’s a level where you talk about everything and anything. You talk about the things that ping a little to hear because you feel yourself growing as you communicate.

Every conversation doesn’t hold back and you feel what your partner is saying -- it goes beyond just the words. We haven’t been trained to have this level of communication but once you experience, you grow in ways that words can’t describe. Your business grows and you learn communication that helps you deal with others.

Your business grows as you grow individually. The best businesses are built when an entrepreneur has balance and alignment. When you work towards becoming the best version of yourself in every area of your life, you have what it takes to grow a business. Your romantic relationship should challenge, motivate, and support you in this major goal. The best you is a strong you and that will help you overcome all the challenges that come as you build your business.

It’s not easy to find and grow the type of romantic relationship that helps every area of your life and business. But, it is possible and that person is out there. You can grow your relationship to this level of connection and intimacy. It takes a massive amount of honest and open communication about what you want out of your life and business. Do that and watch how your life and business grow beyond your expectations.