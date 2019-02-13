My Queue

Apple

Rumor: Apple AirPods 2, AirPower, New iPads to Arrive March 29

Word has it that Apple is planning to release its second-generation AirPods along with new iPads and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad.
Rumor: Apple AirPods 2, AirPower, New iPads to Arrive March 29
Image credit: via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

March 29 might be an exciting date for Apple fans.

Apple is planning to release its second-generation AirPods along with new iPads and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat that Friday, according to 9to5Mac, which cites Greek site iPhonehellas.gr.

iPhonehellas.gr says Apple plans to start accepting pre-orders on March 22 with an official launch a week later. But as 9to5Mac notes, iPhonehellas.gr "does not really have a past reputation," so to take its predictions with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, well-known tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks on Twitter) said today he heard from a "seemingly reliable source" that the new AirPods won't make their debut until this fall.

Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds will reportedly feature built-in Siri functionality, a non-slip grip coating, and higher quality audio than the first generation with the same battery life. They are expected to come in black and white instead of just white, and cost $200, or $40 more than they are now.

As for the new iPads, iPhonehellas.gr says Apple plans to release two next month: a new full-size tablet along with a fifth-generation iPad mini.

Finally, the AirPower wireless charging mat, which Apple first showed off in the fall of 2017 alongside the iPhone X, was supposed to arrive before the end of 2018. That didn't happen, leading some to wonder if the device will ever make it to market. In December, developer Steve Troughton-Smith said Apple had finally corrected the issues holding AirPower back, so perhaps it will indeed arrive soon.

