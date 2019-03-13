Comedy Legend Larry Charles Is on an International Mission to Reveal the Power of Laughter (Podcast)

The mind behind 'Seinfeld,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Borat' visited some of the most dangerous places on Earth.

March 13, 2019 1 min read

Larry Charles has been involved with some of the biggest comedy projects of the last 30 years. As a writer for Seinfeld, he was known for coming up with many of the sitcom’s darkest moments, as well as developing the iconic Kramer character. As a director, he’s worked behind the camera on Curb Your Enthusiasm with former Seinfeld colleague Larry David, on the Sacha Baron Cohen guerrilla-style comedies Borat and Bruno, and the documentary Religulous with Bill Maher.

Clearly, the man has a keen eye for the funny and absurd, which has led him to his latest project, Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy on Netflix. This docu-series explores the varying definitions of comedy in different cultures around the world, from Russia, Iran and Nigeria to the American heartland.

On this episode of How Success Happens, we discover what comedy guru Larry Charles has learned about the vital importance of laughter.