The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2020

April 6, 2020 8 min read

Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

1. Kumon Math & Reading Centers Supplemental education

Startup cost: $73.4K - $154.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26,256/22

2. Baskin-Robbins Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,072/0

3. HomeVestors of America Home buying, repair, and selling

Startup cost: $56K - $426.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,102/0

4. Matco Tools Mechanics' tools and equipment

Startup cost: $93.4K - $272.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,812/2

5. 911 Restoration Residential and commercial property restoration

Startup cost: $70.1K - $226.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/0

6. CPR Cell Phone Repair Electronics repairs and sales

Startup cost: $55.7K - $170.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 565/6

7. Merry Maids Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $89.6K - $125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,705/3

8. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal

Startup cost: $67.6K - $178.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,576/0

9. ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

Startup cost: $93.7K - $294.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,919/10Note: ServiceMaster's commercial/residential cleaning business models can be started for less than $100,000, but its disaster restoration model cannot.

10. Weed Man Lawn care

Startup cost: $69.8K - $86.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/41

11. MaidPro Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $57.6K - $222.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/1

12. Novus Glass Auto glass repair and replacement

Startup cost: $54.5K - $258.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,014/30

13. Transworld Business Advisors Business brokerages; franchise consulting

Startup cost: $74.9K - $97.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/1

14. PuroClean Property damage restoration and remediation

Startup cost: $72.8K - $192.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/0

15. Patrice & Associates Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting

Startup cost: $90.6K - $108K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

16. Bloomin' Blinds Window covering sales, installation, and repairs

Startup cost: $62.6K - $137.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0

17. The Screenmobile Mobile window and door screening

Startup cost: $91.8K - $180.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1

18. Tutor Doctor Tutoring

Startup cost: $73.3K - $100.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 662/0

19. Restoration 1 Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration

Startup cost: $79.1K - $183.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0

20. Maid Brigade Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $94.7K - $116.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 449/1

21. Eye Level Learning Centers Supplemental education

Startup cost: $59.3K - $126.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 813/808

22. Amada Senior Care Home care and assisted-living placement

Startup cost: $87K - $237.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/1

23. Two Maids & A Mop Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $60.9K - $144.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/1

24. The Cleaning Authority Environmentally friendly residential cleaning

Startup cost: $71.5K - $167.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/3

25. Orion Food Systems Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets

Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/0

26. Made in the Shade Blinds and More Window coverings

Startup cost: $53.4K - $61K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

27. GarageExperts Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products

Startup cost: $51.5K - $146K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

28. Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping Asphalt maintenance

Startup cost: $55.1K - $125.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/8

29. Bio-One Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning

Startup cost: $80.98K - $127.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0

30. Sylvan Learning Individualized supplemental education

Startup cost: $68.7K - $159.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 575/8

31. 360 Painting Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $90.5K - $132.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 133/0

32. Fish Window Cleaning Services Window cleaning

Startup cost: $87.3K - $150.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/1

33. N-Hance Wood Refinishing Wood cabinet and floor refinishing

Startup cost: $51.97K - $167K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 590/0

34. Totally Nutz Cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews

Startup cost: $59.9K - $216K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/13

35. GYMGUYZ Mobile personal training

Startup cost: $56.1K - $121.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/22

36. Fibrenew Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair

Startup cost: $87.8K - $99.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/0

37. The Tutoring Center Franchise Tutoring

Startup cost: $99.5K - $148.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

38. Mosquito Hunters Mosquito, tick, and flea control

Startup cost: $70.1K - $85.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/10

39. Color Glo International Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration

Startup cost: $56.3K - $61.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 139/0

40. U.S. Lawns Commercial grounds care

Startup cost: $39.8K - $81.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0Note: The low end of U.S. Lawns' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

41. Conserva Irrigation Irrigation repair, maintenance, and efficiency upgrades

Startup cost: $29K - $87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4Note: The low end of Conserva Irrigation's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

42. Kitchen Tune-Up Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling

Startup cost: $94.97K - $129.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/0

43. BrightStar Care Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $93K - $154.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/12

44. Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation

Startup cost: $96.1K - $141.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0

45. HouseMaster Home Inspections Home inspections and related services

Startup cost: $61.1K - $106.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 313/0

46. Signal 88 Security Private security guard and patrol services

Startup cost: $61.95K - $218.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 430/0

47. Pinot's Palette Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $96.8K - $246.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/3

48. Gotcha Covered Window treatments

Startup cost: $75.7K - $93.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0

49. RSVP Advertising

Startup cost: $96.4K - $265.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0

50. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Insurance and tax-preparation services

Startup cost: $67.1K - $120.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0

51. Right at Home Home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $80.2K - $147.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 591/1

52. Sandler Training Sales and sales-management training

Startup cost: $97.5K - $114.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0

53. ComForCare Home Care Nonmedical and skilled home care

Startup cost: $96.2K - $208.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0

54. Liberty Tax Service Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: $58.7K - $71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,922/84

55. Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $65K - $107.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0

56. Merle Norman Cosmetics Cosmetics and skin-care products

Startup cost: $39.5K - $180.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,115/2Note: The low end of Merle Norman Cosmetic's investment range applies only to opening a studio within an existing business. Franchisees starting a new stand-alone studio will invest more than $50,000.

57. Furniture Medic Furniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing

Startup cost: $80.8K - $90.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0

58. JEI Learning Center Individualized supplemental education

Startup cost: $69.5K - $115K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/276

59. Pet Wants Natural pet-food stores/delivery

Startup cost: $59.8K - $202K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/0

60. Board & Brush Creative Studio DIY wood-sign workshops

Startup cost: $62.3K - $89.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/6

61. Sir Grout Franchising Grout, tile, stone, concrete, and wood restoration

Startup cost: $78.8K - $131.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2

62. InXpress Shipping services

Startup cost: $85.6K - $169.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/0

63. Zerorez Franchising Systems Carpet and surface cleaning

Startup cost: $76.7K - $182.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

64. GoliathTech Foundation systems for the construction industry

Startup cost: $72.9K - $176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0

65. Lapels Dry cleaning and laundry services

Startup cost: $86.5K - $710.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0

66. Fresh Coat Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $53.9K - $76.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0

67. GradePower Learning Supplemental education

Startup cost: $99.8K - $270.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/3

68. HomeTeam Inspection Service Home inspections

Startup cost: $50.1K - $76.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0

69. Creative Colors International Upholstery repair and replacement

Startup cost: $95.1K - $122.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3

70. Assisted Living Locators Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement

Startup cost: $68.5K - $78.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/2

71. Duraclean Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation

Startup cost: $79.6K - $129.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/9

72. AmeriSpec Inspection Services Home and commercial inspections, ancillary services

Startup cost: $53.6K - $72.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0

73. Pronto Insurance Insurance

Startup cost: $52.9K - $120.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/217

74. Assisting Hands Home Care Home health care, respite care

Startup cost: $80.1K - $152K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/4

75. Caring Transitions Senior relocation, online auctions, and estate management

Startup cost: $58.9K - $82.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0

76. Precision Door Service Residential garage door repair, installation, and service

Startup cost: $67.4K - $306.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

77. Padgett Business Services Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services

Startup cost: $20.2K - $99.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 331/0Note: The low end of Padgett Business Services' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

78. All County Property Management Franchise Property management

Startup cost: $66.95K - $98.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/1

79. Executive Home Care Home healthcare

Startup cost: $99.7K - $169.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1

80. i9 Sports Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics

Startup cost: $59.9K - $69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 146/1

81. Five Star Bath Solutions Bathroom remodeling

Startup cost: $75.5K - $141.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

82. Touching Hearts At Home Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities

Startup cost: $52.9K - $75.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

83. Fully Promoted Branded products and marketing services

Startup cost: $71.9K - $240.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0

84. Mosquito Squad Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $65.8K - $86.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/0

85. Poolwerx Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies

Startup cost: $93K - $309.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/16

86. AR Workshop DIY workshops

Startup cost: $62.9K - $116.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/4

87. Wine & Design Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $69.95K - $221.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1

88. Fosters Freeze Soft-serve ice cream, burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries

Startup cost: $64K - $587.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

89. Crestcom International Leadership development

Startup cost: $85.2K - $99.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

90. Robin Autopilot Robotic lawn care

Startup cost: $60.3K - $134.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

91. Pro-Lift Garage Doors Garage-door installation and repairs

Startup cost: $90.6K - $138K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0

92. Cold Stone Creamery Ice cream, sorbet

Startup cost: $53.2K - $468.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,204/4

93. Money Mailer Franchise Direct-mail, online, and mobile marketing services

Startup cost: $65.2K - $77K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/80

94. TruBlue Total House Care Home repair services, lawn care, and house cleaning

Startup cost: $61.9K - $81K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0

95. Expense Reduction Analysts Business financial consulting

Startup cost: $66K - $85.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 697/0

96. Dryer Vent Wizard International Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement

Startup cost: $59.7K - $136.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0

97. Qualicare Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy

Startup cost: $84.6K - $194.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/3

98. the Coder School Coding education for ages 7 to 18

Startup cost: $65.3K - $150.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3

99. 1-800-Packouts Building-contents packing, cleaning, storage, and restoration

Startup cost: $69.5K - $234K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/1