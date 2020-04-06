The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2020
Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
1. Kumon Math & Reading CentersSupplemental education
Startup cost: $73.4K - $154.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26,256/22
2. Baskin-RobbinsIce cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,072/0
3. HomeVestors of America Home buying, repair, and selling
Startup cost: $56K - $426.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,102/0
4. Matco ToolsMechanics' tools and equipment
Startup cost: $93.4K - $272.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,812/2
5. 911 RestorationResidential and commercial property restoration
Startup cost: $70.1K - $226.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/0
6. CPR Cell Phone RepairElectronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $55.7K - $170.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 565/6
7. Merry MaidsResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $89.6K - $125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,705/3
8. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery CleaningCarpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Startup cost: $67.6K - $178.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,576/0
9. ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster RestoreCommercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Startup cost: $93.7K - $294.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,919/10Note: ServiceMaster's commercial/residential cleaning business models can be started for less than $100,000, but its disaster restoration model cannot.
10. Weed ManLawn care
Startup cost: $69.8K - $86.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 303/41
11. MaidProResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $57.6K - $222.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/1
12. Novus GlassAuto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $54.5K - $258.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,014/30
13. Transworld Business AdvisorsBusiness brokerages; franchise consulting
Startup cost: $74.9K - $97.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/1
14. PuroCleanProperty damage restoration and remediation
Startup cost: $72.8K - $192.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/0
15. Patrice & AssociatesHospitality, retail, and sales recruiting
Startup cost: $90.6K - $108K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0
16. Bloomin' BlindsWindow covering sales, installation, and repairs
Startup cost: $62.6K - $137.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0
17. The ScreenmobileMobile window and door screening
Startup cost: $91.8K - $180.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1
18. Tutor DoctorTutoring
Startup cost: $73.3K - $100.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 662/0
19. Restoration 1Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration
Startup cost: $79.1K - $183.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 201/0
20. Maid BrigadeResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $94.7K - $116.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 449/1
21. Eye Level Learning CentersSupplemental education
Startup cost: $59.3K - $126.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 813/808
22. Amada Senior CareHome care and assisted-living placement
Startup cost: $87K - $237.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 98/1
23. Two Maids & A MopResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $60.9K - $144.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/1
24. The Cleaning AuthorityEnvironmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $71.5K - $167.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/3
25. Orion Food Systems Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets
Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,032/0
26. Made in the Shade Blinds and MoreWindow coverings
Startup cost: $53.4K - $61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1
27. GarageExpertsGarage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Startup cost: $51.5K - $146K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
28. Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg StripingAsphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $55.1K - $125.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/8
29. Bio-One Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning
Startup cost: $80.98K - $127.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0
30. Sylvan Learning Individualized supplemental education
Startup cost: $68.7K - $159.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 575/8
31. 360 PaintingResidential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $90.5K - $132.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 133/0
32. Fish Window Cleaning Services Window cleaning
Startup cost: $87.3K - $150.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/1
33. N-Hance Wood RefinishingWood cabinet and floor refinishing
Startup cost: $51.97K - $167K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 590/0
34. Totally NutzCinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews
Startup cost: $59.9K - $216K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/13
35. GYMGUYZMobile personal training
Startup cost: $56.1K - $121.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/22
36. FibrenewLeather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair
Startup cost: $87.8K - $99.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/0
37. The Tutoring Center Franchise Tutoring
Startup cost: $99.5K - $148.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
38. Mosquito HuntersMosquito, tick, and flea control
Startup cost: $70.1K - $85.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/10
39. Color Glo InternationalLeather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration
Startup cost: $56.3K - $61.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 139/0
40. U.S. LawnsCommercial grounds care
Startup cost: $39.8K - $81.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0Note: The low end of U.S. Lawns' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
41. Conserva IrrigationIrrigation repair, maintenance, and efficiency upgrades
Startup cost: $29K - $87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4Note: The low end of Conserva Irrigation's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
42. Kitchen Tune-UpResidential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $94.97K - $129.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/0
43. BrightStar CareMedical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $93K - $154.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 322/12
44. Shine Window Care and Holiday LightingWindow cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
Startup cost: $96.1K - $141.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0
45. HouseMaster Home InspectionsHome inspections and related services
Startup cost: $61.1K - $106.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 313/0
46. Signal 88 SecurityPrivate security guard and patrol services
Startup cost: $61.95K - $218.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 430/0
47. Pinot's PalettePaint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $96.8K - $246.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/3
48. Gotcha CoveredWindow treatments
Startup cost: $75.7K - $93.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/0
49. RSVPAdvertising
Startup cost: $96.4K - $265.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0
50. Fiesta Auto Insurance and TaxInsurance and tax-preparation services
Startup cost: $67.1K - $120.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0
51. Right at Home Home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $80.2K - $147.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 591/1
52. Sandler TrainingSales and sales-management training
Startup cost: $97.5K - $114.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0
53. ComForCare Home CareNonmedical and skilled home care
Startup cost: $96.2K - $208.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/0
54. Liberty Tax ServiceTax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $58.7K - $71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,922/84
55. Office Pride Commercial Cleaning ServicesCommercial cleaning
Startup cost: $65K - $107.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
56. Merle Norman Cosmetics Cosmetics and skin-care products
Startup cost: $39.5K - $180.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,115/2Note: The low end of Merle Norman Cosmetic's investment range applies only to opening a studio within an existing business. Franchisees starting a new stand-alone studio will invest more than $50,000.
57. Furniture MedicFurniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing
Startup cost: $80.8K - $90.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 338/0
58. JEI Learning CenterIndividualized supplemental education
Startup cost: $69.5K - $115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/276
59. Pet WantsNatural pet-food stores/delivery
Startup cost: $59.8K - $202K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/0
60. Board & Brush Creative StudioDIY wood-sign workshops
Startup cost: $62.3K - $89.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/6
61. Sir Grout FranchisingGrout, tile, stone, concrete, and wood restoration
Startup cost: $78.8K - $131.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2
62. InXpressShipping services
Startup cost: $85.6K - $169.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 355/0
63. Zerorez Franchising Systems Carpet and surface cleaning
Startup cost: $76.7K - $182.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
64. GoliathTech Foundation systems for the construction industry
Startup cost: $72.9K - $176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0
65. LapelsDry cleaning and laundry services
Startup cost: $86.5K - $710.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
66. Fresh CoatResidential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $53.9K - $76.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0
67. GradePower LearningSupplemental education
Startup cost: $99.8K - $270.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/3
68. HomeTeam Inspection ServiceHome inspections
Startup cost: $50.1K - $76.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0
69. Creative Colors International Upholstery repair and replacement
Startup cost: $95.1K - $122.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3
70. Assisted Living LocatorsSenior-care referrals and senior-living placement
Startup cost: $68.5K - $78.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/2
71. DuracleanCarpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
Startup cost: $79.6K - $129.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/9
72. AmeriSpec Inspection ServicesHome and commercial inspections, ancillary services
Startup cost: $53.6K - $72.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0
73. Pronto InsuranceInsurance
Startup cost: $52.9K - $120.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/217
74. Assisting Hands Home CareHome health care, respite care
Startup cost: $80.1K - $152K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/4
75. Caring TransitionsSenior relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Startup cost: $58.9K - $82.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0
76. Precision Door ServiceResidential garage door repair, installation, and service
Startup cost: $67.4K - $306.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
77. Padgett Business ServicesFinancial, payroll, consulting, and tax services
Startup cost: $20.2K - $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 331/0Note: The low end of Padgett Business Services' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
78. All County Property Management Franchise Property management
Startup cost: $66.95K - $98.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/1
79. Executive Home CareHome healthcare
Startup cost: $99.7K - $169.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1
80. i9 SportsYouth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
Startup cost: $59.9K - $69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 146/1
81. Five Star Bath SolutionsBathroom remodeling
Startup cost: $75.5K - $141.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
82. Touching Hearts At HomeNonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $52.9K - $75.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
83. Fully PromotedBranded products and marketing services
Startup cost: $71.9K - $240.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0
84. Mosquito SquadOutdoor pest control
Startup cost: $65.8K - $86.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 243/0
85. PoolwerxPool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies
Startup cost: $93K - $309.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/16
86. AR WorkshopDIY workshops
Startup cost: $62.9K - $116.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/4
87. Wine & DesignPaint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $69.95K - $221.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1
88. Fosters FreezeSoft-serve ice cream, burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries
Startup cost: $64K - $587.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
89. Crestcom InternationalLeadership development
Startup cost: $85.2K - $99.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0
90. Robin AutopilotRobotic lawn care
Startup cost: $60.3K - $134.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
91. Pro-Lift Garage DoorsGarage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $90.6K - $138K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0
92. Cold Stone CreameryIce cream, sorbet
Startup cost: $53.2K - $468.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,204/4
93. Money Mailer Franchise Direct-mail, online, and mobile marketing services
Startup cost: $65.2K - $77K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/80
94. TruBlue Total House CareHome repair services, lawn care, and house cleaning
Startup cost: $61.9K - $81K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/0
95. Expense Reduction AnalystsBusiness financial consulting
Startup cost: $66K - $85.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 697/0
96. Dryer Vent Wizard International Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement
Startup cost: $59.7K - $136.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
97. QualicareMedical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy
Startup cost: $84.6K - $194.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/3
98. the Coder SchoolCoding education for ages 7 to 18
Startup cost: $65.3K - $150.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
99. 1-800-PackoutsBuilding-contents packing, cleaning, storage, and restoration
Startup cost: $69.5K - $234K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84/1
100. Mad Science Group Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $74.1K - $110.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/1