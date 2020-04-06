The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2020

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking.

April 6, 2020 10 min read

Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

1. The UPS Store Postal, business, printing, and communications services

Startup cost: $138.4K - $470K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,166/0

2. 7-Eleven Convenience stores

Startup cost: $47.1K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66,307/2,382Note: While 7-Eleven's initial investment range varies widely based on different circumstances, most first-time franchisees' startup costs will be above $100,000.

3. Great Clips Hair salons

Startup cost: $136.9K - $259.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,371/0

4. Budget Blinds Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Startup cost: $110.3K - $234.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,213/0

5. uBreakiFix Electronics repairs

Startup cost: $55.4K - $236.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 513/15Note: The low end of uBreakiFix's initial investment range applies only to officers, directors, or employees of uBreakiFix whose franchise and training fees are waived. Franchisees paying the standard fees will invest more than $100,000.

6. Anytime Fitness Fitness centers

Startup cost: $76.7K - $521.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,510/10Note: The low end of Anytime Fitness' investment range applies only in rare cases. Most franchisees will invest more than $100,000.

7. Mathnasium Learning Centers Math tutoring

Startup cost: $112.8K - $149.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,030/17

8. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services

Startup cost: $148.8K - $819K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 370/14

9. The Maids Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $63.3K - $141.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,278/174Note: Although The Maids' initial investment range starts at $63,300, the company prefers franchisees to have more operating capital available in order to start the business.

10. Huntington Learning Centers Tutoring and test prep

Startup cost: $127.1K - $292.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/24

11. Express Employment Professionals Staffing, HR solutions

Startup cost: $140K - $211K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 800/0

12. Lawn Doctor Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control

Startup cost: $100K - $116.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 583/0

13. Cinnabon Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

Startup cost: $108.5K - $3681.K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,539/1

14. Kona Ice Shaved-ice trucks

Startup cost: $127.8K - $151.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,180/19

15. Molly Maid Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $111.7K - $156.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0

16. Mac Tools Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: $131.5K - $287.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,124/1

17. Cornwell Quality Tools Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: $59.5K - $272.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 698/0Note: The low end of Cornwell Quality Tools' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

18. ASP America's Swimming Pool Company Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations

Startup cost: $108.1K - $145.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0

19. Spherion Staffing Staffing, recruiting

Startup cost: $148K - $347.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

20. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Carpet and upholstery cleaning

Startup cost: $111.7K - $259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/54

21. Miracle-Ear Hearing aids

Startup cost: $119K - $352.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,417/54

22. Minuteman Press International Printing, graphics, and marketing services

Startup cost: $74.9K - $180.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 967/0Note: The low end of Minuteman Press International's initial investment range applies only to the purchase of an existing store. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

23. CMIT Solutions IT and business services for SMBs

Startup cost: $127.97K - $175.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0

24. 1-800 Water Damage Restoration

Startup cost: $132.1K - $206.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/7

25. 9Round Kickboxing fitness circuit-training centers

Startup cost: $99.7K - $143.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 790/7Note: Although 9Round's initial investment range starts at $97,650, franchisees will typically invest more than $100,000.

26. Interim HealthCare Medical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $125.5K - $198.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 593/0

27. Rosati's Pizza Pizza, Italian food

Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/11

28. Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Children's hair salons

Startup cost: $132K - $339K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/1

29. Labor Finders Industrial staffing

Startup cost: $128.5K - $217.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0

30. Home Instead Senior Care Nonmedical senior care

Startup cost: $108.9K - $124.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,051/3

31. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing

Startup cost: $84.5K - $145K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/1Note: The low end of Miracle Method's initial investment range is possible only for its owner-operator model in small markets. Franchisees more typically operate an owner-manager model in larger markets, and their startup costs exceed $100,000.

32. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Asian American/Hawaiian food

Startup cost: $133.7K - $535K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0

33. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Sign and lighting service and maintenance

Startup cost: $65K - $352.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/37Note: The low end of YESCO Sign & Lighting Service's initial investment range applies only to someone adding on to or conerting an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

34. Two Men and a Truck Moving services

Startup cost: $100K - $585K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/3

35. Spring-Green Lawn Care Lawn and tree care

Startup cost: $107.1K - $

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/26

36. Freedom Boat Club Membership boat clubs

Startup cost: $149.2K - $458.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/22

37. Visiting Angels Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $122.5K - $153.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0

38. TeamLogic IT IT managed services for businesses

Startup cost: $104.8K - $143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0

39. GNC Franchising Vitamins and nutrition products

Startup cost: $149.7K - $388.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,949/3,070

40. System4 Facility Services Facility services management

Startup cost: $105.9K - $373K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/0

41. British Swim School Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older

Startup cost: $91.3K - $150.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0Note: Although British Swim School's initial investment range starts at $91,275, the company desires franchisees to have at least $100,000 cash liquidity.

42. AdvantaClean Restoration

Startup cost: $113.1K - $244.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 227/0

43. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services Medical/nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $105.1K - $199.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/9

44. Dippin' Dots Franchising Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet

Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0

45. Burn Boot Camp Women's fitness centers

Startup cost: $148.8K - $353.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/4

46. Painting with a Twist Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $118.5K - $285.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/3

47. Mosquito Joe Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $95.6K - $140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/4Note: The low end of Mosquito Joe's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

48. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Junk removal, moving, and labor services

Startup cost: $89.8K - $208.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/3Note: While it is possible to open a small-market College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise for less than $100,000, startup costs will more typically exceed $100,000.

49. FirstLight Home Care Franchising Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $110.9K - $167.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

50. Mr. Appliance Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs

Startup cost: $60.8K - $139.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0Note: The low end of Mr. Appliance's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

51. CertaPro Painters Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $133.3K - $169.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 359/0

52. NaturaLawn of America Organic-based lawn care

Startup cost: $47.5K - $112.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/9Note: The low end of NaturaLawn of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

53. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care Family hair salons

Startup cost: $148.9K - $316.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/203

54. Bin There Dump That Residential-friendly dumpster rentals

Startup cost: $73.1K - $128.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/0Note: Although Bin There Dump That's initial investment range starts at $73,050, franchisees are more typically investing more than $100,000 at startup.

55. Senior Helpers Personal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care

Startup cost: $104.8K - $144.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 304/12

56. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System Mobile locksmith and security services

Startup cost: $96.9K - $130.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/4Note: Although Pop-A-Lock's initial investment range starts at $96,904, the company recommends that franchisees have at least $100,000 in working capital.

57. Concrete Craft Decorative concrete coatings

Startup cost: $135.3K - $227.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0

58. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors Nanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring

Startup cost: $105K - $173K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0

59. Precision Tune Auto Care Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: $127K - $253.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/53

60. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Real estate

Startup cost: $62.5K - $324.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/126Note: The low end of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates' initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

61. Delta Restoration Services Insurance/disaster restoration

Startup cost: $129.7K - $269.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1

62. Real Property Management Property management

Startup cost: $86.8K - $117.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0Note: The low end of Real Property Management's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

63. Dale Carnegie Workplace training and development

Startup cost: $108.4K - $255.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/1

64. Sanford Rose Associates International Executive search and recruiting

Startup cost: $108.3K - $143.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

65. SmartStyle Family hair salons

Startup cost: $149.4K - $305.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 516/1,524

66. Line-X Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings

Startup cost: $126.4K - $366.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 571/3

67. Spaulding Decon Crime-scene, meth-lab, and hoarding cleanup; mold remediation; house buying

Startup cost: $100K - $132K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/4

68. Griswold Home Care Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $107.4K - $135.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/19

69. Mr. Handyman Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services

Startup cost: $117.5K - $149.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/0

70. 30 Minute Hit Kickboxing circuit-training programs for women

Startup cost: $100.6K - $165.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

71. Link Staffing Services Staffing, HR solutions

Startup cost: $112.5K - $199K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/7

72. Any Lab Test Now Health, wellness, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing

Startup cost: $133.6K - $214.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0

73. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Custom garment printing

Startup cost: $183.2K - $250.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0

74. Experimax Electronics resales and repairs

Startup cost: $142K - $351.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/4

75. Bubbakoo's Burritos Mexican food

Startup cost: $131.5K - $398K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/9

76. Multivista Visual documentation services for the construction industry

Startup cost: $141.5K - $548.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3

77. The Junkluggers Environmentally friendly junk removal

Startup cost: $105.4K - $222.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/1

78. Fitness Together Personal training

Startup cost: $143.6K - $258.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/1

79. Bricks & Minifigs Lego resale stores

Startup cost: $108.5K - $276.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2

80. Accessible Home Health Care Medical and nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $124.9K - $168.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/5

81. Code Ninjas Computer-coding learning centers for ages 4 and up

Startup cost: $118.6K - $387.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/3

82. Jabz Franchising Boxing studios for women

Startup cost: $147.2K - $242.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3

83. CKO Kickboxing Kickboxing fitness classes

Startup cost: $117.8K - $383.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

84. 101 Mobility Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services

Startup cost: $118.3K - $216.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/2

85. Kidcreate Studio Children's art education

Startup cost: $108.8K - $231.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2

86. Apex Energy Solutions Replacement windows

Startup cost: $98.9K - $197.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3Note: Although Apex Energy Solutions' initial investment range starts at $98,850, most franchisees will invest more than $100,000.

87. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Physical therapy

Startup cost: $148.4K - $344.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/46

88. Preppy Pet Pet daycare, boarding, grooming

Startup cost: $105.95K - $258.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

89. The Exercise Coach Personal training

Startup cost: $106.1K - $298.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/2

90. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Residential, holiday, and hospitality lighting

Startup cost: $130K - $133.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

91. milliCare Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance

Startup cost: $110.7K - $154.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

92. Paciugo Gelato Caffe Gelato, pastries, beverages

Startup cost: $124.7K - $489.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1

93. D.P. Dough Calzones, wings, sides, salads, desserts

Startup cost: $142.96K - $463.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/8

94. Re-Bath Bathroom remodeling

Startup cost: $139.9K - $308K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/3

95. IceBorn Ice and water vending machines

Startup cost: $113.1K - $245.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/104

96. Fox's Pizza Den Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads

Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/0

97. Snip-Its Children's hair salons, party services

Startup cost: $130.8K - $240.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/3

98. Philly Pretzel Factory Soft pretzels

Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/7

99. Sharkey's Cuts For Kids Children's hair salons

Startup cost: $146.9K - $206.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/2