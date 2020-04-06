The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2020
Buying a franchise doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to start a business on a budget, check out this list of the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2020 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
1. The UPS StorePostal, business, printing, and communications services
Startup cost: $138.4K - $470K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,166/0
2. 7-Eleven Convenience stores
Startup cost: $47.1K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66,307/2,382Note: While 7-Eleven's initial investment range varies widely based on different circumstances, most first-time franchisees' startup costs will be above $100,000.
3. Great ClipsHair salons
Startup cost: $136.9K - $259.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,371/0
4. Budget Blinds Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup cost: $110.3K - $234.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,213/0
5. uBreakiFixElectronics repairs
Startup cost: $55.4K - $236.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 513/15Note: The low end of uBreakiFix's initial investment range applies only to officers, directors, or employees of uBreakiFix whose franchise and training fees are waived. Franchisees paying the standard fees will invest more than $100,000.
6. Anytime FitnessFitness centers
Startup cost: $76.7K - $521.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,510/10Note: The low end of Anytime Fitness' investment range applies only in rare cases. Most franchisees will invest more than $100,000.
7. Mathnasium Learning CentersMath tutoring
Startup cost: $112.8K - $149.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,030/17
8. Fyzical Therapy & Balance CentersPhysical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Startup cost: $148.8K - $819K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 370/14
9. The MaidsResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $63.3K - $141.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,278/174Note: Although The Maids' initial investment range starts at $63,300, the company prefers franchisees to have more operating capital available in order to start the business.
10. Huntington Learning CentersTutoring and test prep
Startup cost: $127.1K - $292.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/24
11. Express Employment ProfessionalsStaffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: $140K - $211K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 800/0
12. Lawn DoctorLawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Startup cost: $100K - $116.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 583/0
13. CinnabonCinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
Startup cost: $108.5K - $3681.K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,539/1
14. Kona IceShaved-ice trucks
Startup cost: $127.8K - $151.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,180/19
15. Molly MaidResidential cleaning
Startup cost: $111.7K - $156.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0
16. Mac ToolsAutomotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: $131.5K - $287.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,124/1
17. Cornwell Quality ToolsAutomotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: $59.5K - $272.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 698/0Note: The low end of Cornwell Quality Tools' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
18. ASP America's Swimming Pool CompanySwimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations
Startup cost: $108.1K - $145.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
19. Spherion StaffingStaffing, recruiting
Startup cost: $148K - $347.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
20. Stanley Steemer Carpet CleanerCarpet and upholstery cleaning
Startup cost: $111.7K - $259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/54
21. Miracle-Ear Hearing aids
Startup cost: $119K - $352.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,417/54
22. Minuteman Press International Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Startup cost: $74.9K - $180.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 967/0Note: The low end of Minuteman Press International's initial investment range applies only to the purchase of an existing store. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
23. CMIT Solutions IT and business services for SMBs
Startup cost: $127.97K - $175.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0
24. 1-800 Water DamageRestoration
Startup cost: $132.1K - $206.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/7
25. 9RoundKickboxing fitness circuit-training centers
Startup cost: $99.7K - $143.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 790/7Note: Although 9Round's initial investment range starts at $97,650, franchisees will typically invest more than $100,000.
26. Interim HealthCareMedical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $125.5K - $198.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 593/0
27. Rosati's PizzaPizza, Italian food
Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/11
28. Cookie Cutters Haircuts for KidsChildren's hair salons
Startup cost: $132K - $339K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/1
29. Labor FindersIndustrial staffing
Startup cost: $128.5K - $217.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0
30. Home Instead Senior CareNonmedical senior care
Startup cost: $108.9K - $124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,051/3
31. Miracle Method Surface RefinishingKitchen and bathroom surface refinishing
Startup cost: $84.5K - $145K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/1Note: The low end of Miracle Method's initial investment range is possible only for its owner-operator model in small markets. Franchisees more typically operate an owner-manager model in larger markets, and their startup costs exceed $100,000.
32. L&L Hawaiian BarbecueAsian American/Hawaiian food
Startup cost: $133.7K - $535K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0
33. YESCO Sign & Lighting ServiceSign and lighting service and maintenance
Startup cost: $65K - $352.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/37Note: The low end of YESCO Sign & Lighting Service's initial investment range applies only to someone adding on to or conerting an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
34. Two Men and a Truck Moving services
Startup cost: $100K - $585K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 299/3
35. Spring-Green Lawn CareLawn and tree care
Startup cost: $107.1K - $
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/26
36. Freedom Boat ClubMembership boat clubs
Startup cost: $149.2K - $458.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/22
37. Visiting AngelsNonmedical home care
Startup cost: $122.5K - $153.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 594/0
38. TeamLogic ITIT managed services for businesses
Startup cost: $104.8K - $143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0
39. GNC FranchisingVitamins and nutrition products
Startup cost: $149.7K - $388.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,949/3,070
40. System4 Facility ServicesFacility services management
Startup cost: $105.9K - $373K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/0
41. British Swim School Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup cost: $91.3K - $150.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0Note: Although British Swim School's initial investment range starts at $91,275, the company desires franchisees to have at least $100,000 cash liquidity.
42. AdvantaCleanRestoration
Startup cost: $113.1K - $244.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 227/0
43. Nurse Next Door Home Care ServicesMedical/nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $105.1K - $199.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/9
44. Dippin' Dots Franchising Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/0
45. Burn Boot CampWomen's fitness centers
Startup cost: $148.8K - $353.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/4
46. Painting with a TwistPaint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $118.5K - $285.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/3
47. Mosquito JoeOutdoor pest control
Startup cost: $95.6K - $140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/4Note: The low end of Mosquito Joe's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
48. College Hunks Hauling Junk & MovingJunk removal, moving, and labor services
Startup cost: $89.8K - $208.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/3Note: While it is possible to open a small-market College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise for less than $100,000, startup costs will more typically exceed $100,000.
49. FirstLight Home Care Franchising Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $110.9K - $167.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
50. Mr. ApplianceResidential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Startup cost: $60.8K - $139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0Note: The low end of Mr. Appliance's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
51. CertaPro PaintersResidential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $133.3K - $169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 359/0
52. NaturaLawn of America Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: $47.5K - $112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/9Note: The low end of NaturaLawn of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
53. Cost Cutters Family Hair CareFamily hair salons
Startup cost: $148.9K - $316.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/203
54. Bin There Dump ThatResidential-friendly dumpster rentals
Startup cost: $73.1K - $128.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/0Note: Although Bin There Dump That's initial investment range starts at $73,050, franchisees are more typically investing more than $100,000 at startup.
55. Senior HelpersPersonal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care
Startup cost: $104.8K - $144.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 304/12
56. Pop-A-Lock Franchise SystemMobile locksmith and security services
Startup cost: $96.9K - $130.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/4Note: Although Pop-A-Lock's initial investment range starts at $96,904, the company recommends that franchisees have at least $100,000 in working capital.
57. Concrete CraftDecorative concrete coatings
Startup cost: $135.3K - $227.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
58. College Nannies, Sitters and TutorsNanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring
Startup cost: $105K - $173K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 191/0
59. Precision Tune Auto CareAuto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: $127K - $253.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/53
60. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Real estate
Startup cost: $62.5K - $324.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 351/126Note: The low end of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates' initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
61. Delta Restoration ServicesInsurance/disaster restoration
Startup cost: $129.7K - $269.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1
62. Real Property ManagementProperty management
Startup cost: $86.8K - $117.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0Note: The low end of Real Property Management's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
63. Dale CarnegieWorkplace training and development
Startup cost: $108.4K - $255.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 238/1
64. Sanford Rose Associates International Executive search and recruiting
Startup cost: $108.3K - $143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0
65. SmartStyleFamily hair salons
Startup cost: $149.4K - $305.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 516/1,524
66. Line-X Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup cost: $126.4K - $366.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 571/3
67. Spaulding Decon Crime-scene, meth-lab, and hoarding cleanup; mold remediation; house buying
Startup cost: $100K - $132K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/4
68. Griswold Home CareNonmedical home care
Startup cost: $107.4K - $135.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/19
69. Mr. HandymanResidential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Startup cost: $117.5K - $149.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/0
70. 30 Minute HitKickboxing circuit-training programs for women
Startup cost: $100.6K - $165.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
71. Link Staffing ServicesStaffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: $112.5K - $199K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/7
72. Any Lab Test NowHealth, wellness, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Startup cost: $133.6K - $214.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0
73. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Custom garment printing
Startup cost: $183.2K - $250.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/0
74. ExperimaxElectronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: $142K - $351.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/4
75. Bubbakoo's BurritosMexican food
Startup cost: $131.5K - $398K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/9
76. MultivistaVisual documentation services for the construction industry
Startup cost: $141.5K - $548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/3
77. The JunkluggersEnvironmentally friendly junk removal
Startup cost: $105.4K - $222.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/1
78. Fitness TogetherPersonal training
Startup cost: $143.6K - $258.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/1
79. Bricks & MinifigsLego resale stores
Startup cost: $108.5K - $276.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2
80. Accessible Home Health CareMedical and nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $124.9K - $168.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/5
81. Code NinjasComputer-coding learning centers for ages 4 and up
Startup cost: $118.6K - $387.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/3
82. Jabz Franchising Boxing studios for women
Startup cost: $147.2K - $242.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3
83. CKO KickboxingKickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: $117.8K - $383.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0
84. 101 MobilityMobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup cost: $118.3K - $216.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/2
85. Kidcreate StudioChildren's art education
Startup cost: $108.8K - $231.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2
86. Apex Energy SolutionsReplacement windows
Startup cost: $98.9K - $197.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/3Note: Although Apex Energy Solutions' initial investment range starts at $98,850, most franchisees will invest more than $100,000.
87. ApexNetwork Physical TherapyPhysical therapy
Startup cost: $148.4K - $344.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/46
88. Preppy PetPet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup cost: $105.95K - $258.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1
89. The Exercise CoachPersonal training
Startup cost: $106.1K - $298.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/2
90. Outdoor Lighting PerspectivesResidential, holiday, and hospitality lighting
Startup cost: $130K - $133.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
91. milliCareFlooring, carpet, and textile maintenance
Startup cost: $110.7K - $154.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
92. Paciugo Gelato CaffeGelato, pastries, beverages
Startup cost: $124.7K - $489.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1
93. D.P. DoughCalzones, wings, sides, salads, desserts
Startup cost: $142.96K - $463.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/8
94. Re-Bath Bathroom remodeling
Startup cost: $139.9K - $308K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/3
95. IceBornIce and water vending machines
Startup cost: $113.1K - $245.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/104
96. Fox's Pizza DenPizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/0
97. Snip-ItsChildren's hair salons, party services
Startup cost: $130.8K - $240.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/3
98. Philly Pretzel FactorySoft pretzels
Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/7
99. Sharkey's Cuts For KidsChildren's hair salons
Startup cost: $146.9K - $206.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/2
100. Groucho's DeliSubs, salads, sauces
Startup cost: $103.9K - $592K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1