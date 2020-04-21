Gadgets

Need a Virtual Whiteboard? This Top-Rated Flowchart Tool Is Great for Working Remotely.

Get Zen Flowchart Pro for just a little over $10 per year.
Need a Virtual Whiteboard? This Top-Rated Flowchart Tool Is Great for Working Remotely.
Image credit: Christina Morillo
Contributor
2 min read
Whether you're launching a new product or initiative, working on a major project, or changing how your business operates, flowcharts can be extremely valuable tools. They help you visualize processes, which is key for entrepreneurs with too many things to juggle throughout the day. But many flowchart tools have a steep learning curve that can be intimidating and difficult to learn. You shouldn't have to be a designer to create a flowchart, and that's why Zen Flowchart Pro was created.

This program was created to be the easiest tool on the web for creating flowcharts, organizing projects and more. All you have to do is click. It's so simple, it's received more than 1,200 upvotes on Product Hunt, earning it the recognition of a #2 Product of the Week.

To start, just create a new node with a click. From there, you can link separate nodes with smart connectors, customize your chart with simple styling options, or even use ready-made examples and templates to create charts even more quickly. Even things like your lead generation structure can be visualized with a few clicks:

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Zen Flowchart makes flowcharts that are fully unique to your process come together effortlessly. There are no sidebars, floating icons or other distractions so you have a clutter-free workspace to focus on the task at hand. Once you're done, you can download your chart as a PNG file or publish it as a live document that automatically updates whenever you make changes.

With a Pro subscription, you get all of Zen Flowchart's flowchart features, unlimited documents and nodes, unlimited storage, priority email support, access to all future updates, and more bonuses.

More than 450,000 users trust Zen Flowchart Pro. Join them today with a three-year subscription for just $39.99.

