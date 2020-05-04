Franchise 500

Packing and Shipping Companies Are More Important Than Ever. Here Are 5 of the Best You Can Buy.

Packing and shipping franchises have proven vital as the world turns to online shopping and remote interactions.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
The past few months have been a difficult time for many business sectors, but a few industries have become decidedly "essential." Shipping and packing companies, for example, have never been so crucial. As more and more people practice social distancing, they've turned to online shopping and remote interactions, and these companies and their employees have played an invaluable role in keeping everyone stocked with much-needed supplies. 

Here are five of the top entries from our 2020 ranking of the Franchise 500

1. The UPS Store

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 5
  • Started franchising: 1980
  • Total units: 5,166
  • Initial franchise fee: $138,400 to $470,000

The UPS Store is one of our highest-ranked franchises, period, so it’s no surprise it would take would take home top honors within the shipping and packing industry. However, in an interview with our magazine, The UPS Store President Tim Davis said the company wants to prove its breadth of services go “beyond shipping” into other important business services. “We’re not a one-trick-pony business,” says Davis.

Related: The Top 11 Companies in the Franchise 500, Ranked From Cheapest to Most Expensive

2. PostalAnnex+

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 216
  • Started franchising: 1986
  • Total units: 285
  • Initial franchise fee: $29,950

Founded in 1985 and franchising since 1986, PostalAnnex+ stores rent postal boxes and handle packaging and shipping. The San Diego-based company also sells greeting cards and office supplies.

3. PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 293
  • Started franchising: 1993
  • Total units: 675
  • Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Like PostalAnnex+, PostNet was founded in 1985 but began franchising the concept eight years later, in 1993. The company offers graphic design, printing, copying and shipping services for consumers, home-based and small- to medium-sized businesses.

4. Pak Mail

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 380
  • Started franchising: 1984
  • Total units: 376
  • Initial franchise fee: $155,500 to $232,450

Pak Mail provides specialty crating, international shipping and private mailbox rentals. The company is based in Englewood, Colo., but also has international franchise developers operating in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and parts of Mexico.

Related: The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

5. InXpress

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 384
  • Started franchising: 2000
  • Total units: 355
  • Initial franchise fee: $50,000

InXpress utilizes its online shipping software, Webship, to automate the shipping process and offer customers freight and mail services. The Utah-based company was founded in 1999 and began franchising in 2000.

