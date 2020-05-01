Franchises

Love Cars? Auto Shops Are Open, and Here Are 5 Franchises You Can Buy

These essential businesses continue to serve drivers, even in difficult times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Love Cars? Auto Shops Are Open, and Here Are 5 Franchises You Can Buy
Image credit: Michael H | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
3 min read

Car repair shops are considered essential businesses — meaning many are open during the Covid-19 shutdowns, and will likely remain open through any future shutdowns. If you’re looking to start a business and love working on cars, this could be an exciting industry to join… and there are plenty of opportunities to do so. Start-up costs aren’t cheap, given the sophisticated equipment involved, but the upside is that there are ways join many well-respected brands that have been around for decades.

These are the top five auto repair brands on Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 list. Check them out.

RELATED: How to Run a Thriving Auto Shop (Without Knowing Much About Cars)

1. Midas Int'l. LLC

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 199
  • Initial investment: $191,650 to $460,482
  • Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 986 units

Midas began in 1956, when founder Nate Sherman opened a muffler repair shop in Macon, Georgia. He promised to take care of your car “for as long as you own your car”—and that longevity ended up applying to the brand as well. It’s now based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and offers repair and maintenance services on basically anything a car-owner needs—from brakes to batteries to tires and more.

RELATED: Why This Auto Repair Franchise Expanded to Nigeria

2. Tuffy Tire and Auto Service

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 222
  • Initial investment: $224,000 to $413,500
  • Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 151 units

Tuffy says it likes to “do things the old-fashioned way”—which means providing full-service automotive maintenance and repair, with “a guarantee on parts and labor that you can take to any store.” The brand has been around since 1970, and is based in Toledo. It currently has franchises for sale across the country.

RELATED: A Franchisee Who Switched From Health Care to Auto Care

3. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Care

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 224
  • Initial investment: $223,600 to $330,500
  • Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 592 units

AAMCO has been around since 1962, and began franchising its first year in business. It’s proud of that heritage—stressing “a legacy of trust and experience for over 50 years,” with technicians who “fix it right the first time.” But it’s also actively building for the future, with a focus on serving hybrid and electric vehicles.

RELATED: Bringing Something New to Auto Repair Franchising as a Woman

4. Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 261
  • Initial investment: $461,250 to $566,400
  • Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 203 units

Christian Brothers is the youngest franchise on this list—but that doesn’t mean it’s a newcomer. It launched in 1982, and has built a reputation on customer service. They call it the “Nice difference”: Waiting areas are inspired by hotels, customers are offered complimentary hot and cold beverages, and have access to free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service.

RELATED: The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

5. Precision Tune Auto Care

  • Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 277
  • Initial investment: $ 127,000 to $ 253,600
  • Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 203 units

Precision Tune has the lowest start-up costs of any brand on this list, but it’s an equally established brand with a strong reputation. It began in 1975, and now serves 1.5 million customers per year. It has a national presence, though the majority of its units are in the southeast United States. It’s also a favorite with veterans: 26% of its US franchises are owned by vets.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 4: Evaluate, Adapt and Overcome

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Franchises

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns