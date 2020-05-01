Love Cars? Auto Shops Are Open, and Here Are 5 Franchises You Can Buy

May 1, 2020 3 min read

Car repair shops are considered essential businesses — meaning many are open during the Covid-19 shutdowns, and will likely remain open through any future shutdowns. If you’re looking to start a business and love working on cars, this could be an exciting industry to join… and there are plenty of opportunities to do so. Start-up costs aren’t cheap, given the sophisticated equipment involved, but the upside is that there are ways join many well-respected brands that have been around for decades.

These are the top five auto repair brands on Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 list. Check them out.

1. Midas Int'l. LLC

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 199

199 Initial investment: $191,650 to $460,482

$191,650 to $460,482 Number of in the US (in 2019): 986 units

Midas began in 1956, when founder Nate Sherman opened a muffler repair shop in Macon, Georgia. He promised to take care of your car “for as long as you own your car”—and that longevity ended up applying to the brand as well. It’s now based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and offers repair and maintenance services on basically anything a car-owner needs—from brakes to batteries to tires and more.

2. Tuffy Tire and Auto Service

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 222

222 Initial investment: $224,000 to $413,500

$224,000 to $413,500 Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 151 units

Tuffy says it likes to “do things the old-fashioned way”—which means providing full-service automotive maintenance and repair, with “a guarantee on parts and labor that you can take to any store.” The brand has been around since 1970, and is based in Toledo. It currently has franchises for sale across the country.

3. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Care

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 224

224 Initial investment: $223,600 to $330,500

$223,600 to $330,500 Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 592 units

AAMCO has been around since 1962, and began franchising its first year in business. It’s proud of that heritage—stressing “a legacy of trust and experience for over 50 years,” with technicians who “fix it right the first time.” But it’s also actively building for the future, with a focus on serving hybrid and electric vehicles.

4. Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 261

261 Initial investment: $461,250 to $566,400

$461,250 to $566,400 Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 203 units

Christian Brothers is the youngest franchise on this list—but that doesn’t mean it’s a newcomer. It launched in 1982, and has built a reputation on customer service. They call it the “Nice difference”: Waiting areas are inspired by hotels, customers are offered complimentary hot and cold beverages, and have access to free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service.

5. Precision Tune Auto Care

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 277

277 Initial investment: $ 127,000 to $ 253,600

$ 127,000 to $ 253,600 Number of franchises in the US (in 2019): 203 units

Precision Tune has the lowest start-up costs of any brand on this list, but it’s an equally established brand with a strong reputation. It began in 1975, and now serves 1.5 million customers per year. It has a national presence, though the majority of its units are in the southeast United States. It’s also a favorite with veterans: 26% of its US franchises are owned by vets.