Considering an IT Admin Side Hustle? Prep for a Salesforce Administrator Certification.

Get multiple practice tests and training in one course.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is difficult. Growing it is even harder. Entrepreneurs need technology to help them create goals and stay on track to meeting them. When it comes to sales, the top customer relationship manager (CRM) is Salesforce. Whether you're looking to improve your credentials or you need a little help scaling your business, learning Salesforce can be a huge boon. Today, you can get on track to become a certified admin with the Salesforce Administrator Certification Practice Tests + Course Bundle.

This two-and-a-half-hour course aims to help you pass the Salesforce Admin Certification exam on your first attempt. The Salesforce Admin exam validates your knowledge of Salesforce applications, configuration, and management of Salesforce. You'll get three complete mock exams with 180 unique questions to practice, plus get an exhaustive explanation for every question. As you work through 14 lectures, you'll get reports to assess your strengths and weaknesses so you can find the right balance before you take the exam. By the end of the course, you'll be confident enough to take and pass the exam on your first try.

This course is led by Whizlabs, a pioneer in online training. Launched in 2000, they've helped more than three million professionals and more than 100 companies around the world grow their knowledge and find greater success in Salesforce, cloud computing, project management, big data, web development, and much more.

Learn the skills you need to earn a valuable Salesforce Admin Certification. Normally, this practice tests-and-course bundle is $59, but you can save 66 percent when you get it for $19.99 today.

