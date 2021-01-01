Self-Care for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

January 1, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us are ricocheting between building our companies, family responsibilities, and a plethora of other things vying for our attention. Taking time for ourselves is third, fourth, or fifth place at best. I know my to-do list is running longer than a CVS receipt these days. Sometimes even self-care can seem like yet another chore to add to a list of responsibilities, especially in this day and age when “self-care” is often synonymous with costly indulgences.

However, self-care doesn’t have to mean expensive spa trips or yoga retreats (not that those things don’t sound great). Many of those forms of self-care aren’t considered “essential” businesses and may not be the most prudent options anyway. Many of us are trying to reserve cash while our businesses weather these turbulent times. The current situation is a good reminder that self-care can also mean eliminating the things you think you need (but don’t) to make room for the things you do. To help remedy this struggle, here are six simple and cost-effective ways to practice self-care in the midst of your ultra-busy .

Set boundaries

Your space is not for everyone. You cannot do it all and it is okay to say “no.” Boundaries are not to keep others out, they are to keep you at peace. You can only support your loved ones and friends when you have the energy to do so. Know your limits and consider your time and energy as sacred—because they are.

Related: Your Work-From-Home Self-Care Guide

One little thing

Once, twice, or seven times a day—however many times your schedule will allow—take time to do one thing that makes you happy. For me, it varies between spending time with my family, meditation, or hitting my Peloton to get those feel good endorphins going. Whatever those things are for you, they need to be a non-negotiable priority, because you and your mental health are a priority.

Break up your routine

Work and daily life can become monotonous especially when you’re working from home. We’re creatures of habit and routine, but it can revitalize us to break up the grind with short bursts of peaceful things. Take a walk on your break, do some Meridian stretches to balance your energy channels, take a different way home, or try delivery from a new restaurant or grocery store to help support other small business owners.

Attitude of gratitude

Practicing gratitude and even using some of Abraham Hicks’ Law of Attraction methods keeps your mental space and your energy open to the positive; both receiving and remaining focused on it. Consider sending voice messages to two people you know every day in December to let them know why you are grateful for them. Write down three things you’re grateful for every day in a gratitude journal (there is always something to be grateful for, no matter how bad things get) to get the positive energy flowing.

Related: 8 Self-Care Tips From Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs

Digital detox

After sending your positive vibe voice messages, put your mobile away and pick up something for growth. In fact, set that timer on your phone that shuts down your most-used apps after a certain amount of time. Here are instructions on how to do this, or the tech-savvy teen in your life can help you. Look into your daily screen time insights and let that motivate you to put away what stunts your growth and do something that will stimulate it. Learn a new language, read a book, explore new music, or kick-start a new workout routine.

Sips, sun, and sleep

We are similar to intelligent plants. The importance of proper hydration, balanced vitamin D, and catching enough z's is unmatched. Grab another bottle of water, get your vitamin D levels tested. Whatever you need to do to create the best sleep routine and environment—do it! Nothing beats good sleep for boosting your immune system. It is the ultimate form of self-care.

No matter what self-care looks like for you, make the time, create the space, and share the positively revitalized energy! You, your family, and your business will reap the benefits!

Related: Yes, Your Self-Care Matters