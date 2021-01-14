Hidden Gems: A Business Owner and a Reviewer's Guide

January 14, 2021 4 min read

Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week's episode of the podcast.

Curating an inventory of hidden gems and quality antique pieces takes time, thought, and a keen eye. On this week’s episode, we take a look at why, with certain stores, it’s so important to not only have a thoughtful product collection, but also an intentional in-store layout. Peg Leg Vintage is an antique shop in Baltimore, and owner Krisi Hora prides herself on her quality mid-century collection - one that has helped her build a trusted customer base and find success digitally during the pandemic.

Our Yelp reviewer Hannah H. loves discovering places that fly under the radar, which is how she felt about her first time at Peg Leg Vintage. “When I look for a business, it's not the number of reviews that they have. I actually get really excited if they don't have that many reviews because I feel as if it's telling me that this business is either a hidden gem or it's a small business that no one has ever or has yet to discover.”

Through Hannah’s Yelp review and our discussion, you’ll see how Krisi’s hard work and dedication to her vision paid off. Without prompt, Hannah makes note of many of the things that Krisi specifically aims to achieve, including the deliberate store layout, the high-quality products, and the uniqueness of them. But what it really all boils down to is Krisi and what she does to make Peg Leg Vintage so special.

Krisi certainly has an eye and a skill for salvaging great pieces but a lot of the connection that people feel with the business is their connection to Krisi herself. She has become an expert in mid-century, antiquing, refinishing and design, sure—but it’s her personality and approachability that makes people ask questions, take the time to learn about the pieces, and become interested in the story behind what they’re buying. She’s knowledgeable, always learning about old pieces, doesn’t pretend to know everything, and has a real passion for connecting with people.

So, outside of hearing firsthand from Hannah about what goes into a standout experience and listening to Krisi in hopes of having some of her inherent business magic rub off on you, here are some of the other takeaways from the episode:

Don't be pushy. Let your product make the sale. Focus on making a meaningful connection with your customers. Be there to answer questions and to help them if they are looking for it, but avoid pressuring someone into a sale - it may cost you in the long run.

High quality products elicit trust. When it comes to something like antique shops, jewelry stores, and art galleries, building credibility is essential to justifying the price point. Though it may take time, if you have quality products, the rest will follow.

Non-traditional businesses can go digital too. Before the pandemic, Krisi had started a regular, though limited, digital posting cadence to show off products weekly. Since last March, though, she's had to pivot like the rest of business owners and move into ecommerce. Because of the trust she's built, her reputation allows people to trust the quality of her products without seeing them in person.

