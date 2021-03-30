Why Play Video Games When You Can Create Them Yourself

March 30, 2021 2 min read

Over the past year, we've all likely developed some pretty poor habits. If you're someone that's been playing too many video games, it's time to reevaluate that habit from an entrepreneurial perspective. You've been playing so much, why not use what you've learned to build your very own games? In The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle, you'll learn how to make games from scratch and you might just find a way to earn a little extra money.

Whether you're looking for a potentially lucrative new hobby or you truly have a game idea that can change the world, this seven-course bundle can get you started by introducing you to Unity, the leading game engine on the market. The bundle is led by John Bura, owner of Nickelodeon subsidiary Mammoth Interactive, which produces Xbox, iPhone, iPad, Android, HTML, and ad games. Bura has contributed to 40 commercial games, many of which have climbed to the top spot in the App Store.

In this bundle, you'll learn by doing. Using Unity, you'll build a battle royale, starship, action shooter, and even an emulation of The Legend of Zelda. Going beyond the basics, you'll learn how to use AI to smooth out gameplay, pixel art to add fun design elements, and much more. By the end of the bundle, you'll know how to build a wide variety of games and add your own personal touch to them.

Stop playing games and start building them. Right now, The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle is on sale for just $39.99. Save an additional 50 percent off with promo code "LEARNIT" for a limited time.

