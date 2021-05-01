This Graphene-Infused Jacket Has It All — Including Nearly $1.5 Million on Kickstarter
With graphene making a name for itself as an increasingly popular material for, well, pretty much everything, it comes as no surprise that the graphene-infused Gamma Jacket has been such a massive success on Kickstarter. The first product to be released globally by Hong Kong-based Wear Graphene, which has been around since 2004, it has so far raked in $1.45 million as of this writing—290 times its $5,024 goal.
Positioned as the “ultimate all-climate jacket,” the Gamma boasts a single layer of graphene, a nano-lattice material that is one atom thick and coveted for its stronger-than-diamond durability, with some experts claiming it can even stop a bullet when a second layer is added. On top of being the strongest, thinnest, and most flexible material in the world, graphene is also known for its thermo-regulating properties, meaning it can help keep you warm in the cold and cool during hotter months. It also distributes heat evenly around your body in direct response to the temperature. At least on paper, that makes Gamma sound like the perfect activewear in extreme weather, high and low alike.
In addition to the benefits of graphene, Gamma also includes built-in heaters you can power up using any USB power bank stored in the inner pocket (it has 10 pockets overall). Three adjustable heat settings ensure you never get too hot while trying to warm up. Expect anywhere between four and 40 hours of use on a single charge depending on your selected temperature and the battery capacity of your power source. Unlike most jackets, you don’t have to worry about piling on layers upon layers of sweatshirts and jackets to maintain a comfortable temperature; weighing a little over a pound, you can use it for walking, running, and other outdoor activities without restricting your ability to move your arms freely. Waterproof and snowproof, no longer will rainy days put a damper on your fitness plans.Wear Graphene has made a strong case for its latest innovation. In an age where health care is at the forefront of our minds, the company sweetens the pot by incorporating protection against UV rays, insects, harmful bacteria, and even knives. You can reserve a jacket, or several, for yourself on Kickstarter starting at $295. That might sound like a lot, but it is a great value considering how much value has been squeezed into the Gamma. Compared to name brands in the space like North Face and Nike, it’s really no competition. Let’s just hope Wear Graphene delivers on its estimated July 2021 ship date. Given its long history creating graphene-based apparel, however, there is good reason to believe that it will.