This Graphene-Infused Jacket Has It All — Including Nearly $1.5 Million on Kickstarter

May 1, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With graphene making a name for itself as an increasingly popular material for, well, pretty much everything, it comes as no surprise that the graphene-infused Gamma Jacket has been such a massive success on Kickstarter. The first product to be released globally by Hong Kong-based Wear Graphene, which has been around since 2004, it has so far raked in $1.45 million as of this writing—290 times its $5,024 goal.

Positioned as the “ultimate all-climate jacket,” the Gamma boasts a single layer of graphene, a nano-lattice material that is one atom thick and coveted for its stronger-than-diamond durability, with some experts claiming it can even stop a bullet when a second layer is added. On top of being the strongest, thinnest, and most flexible material in the world, graphene is also known for its thermo-regulating properties, meaning it can help keep you warm in the cold and cool during hotter months. It also distributes heat evenly around your body in direct response to the temperature. At least on paper, that makes Gamma sound like the perfect activewear in extreme weather, high and low alike.

In addition to the benefits of graphene, Gamma also includes built-in heaters you can power up using any USB power bank stored in the inner pocket (it has 10 pockets overall). Three adjustable heat settings ensure you never get too hot while trying to warm up. Expect anywhere between four and 40 hours of use on a single charge depending on your selected temperature and the battery capacity of your power source. Unlike most jackets, you don’t have to worry about piling on layers upon layers of sweatshirts and jackets to maintain a comfortable temperature; weighing a little over a pound, you can use it for walking, running, and other outdoor activities without restricting your ability to move your arms freely. Waterproof and snowproof, no longer will rainy days put a damper on your fitness plans.