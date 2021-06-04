Entrepreneur Index

Ford Is Progressing In EVs, But Will It Be Successful?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is making major strides in electric vehicles. The automaker's EV sales jumped 184% last month, while its total vehicle sales grew 4.1%. But is it enough to overtake competitors in the electric vehicle space? Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Ford's electric vehicle sales surge Ford revealed on Thursday […]
Next Article
Ford Is Progressing In EVs, But Will It Be Successful?
Image credit: lukpixaby / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is making major strides in electric vehicles. The automaker's EV sales jumped 184% last month, while its total vehicle sales grew 4.1%. But is it enough to overtake competitors in the electric vehicle space?

 

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ford's electric vehicle sales surge

Ford revealed on Thursday that it sold more than 10,300 electric vehicles in May, and the bestsellers were the F-150 PowerBoost and Escape. Sales of the electric Escape jumped 125% over the last year, while Ford's hybrid vehicle sales grew 132% year over year. Ford sold 1,945 all-electric Mustang Mach-E cars, a slight decline from April's 1,951 deliveries. Bloomberg also reports that Ford built more electric Mach-E Mustangs than gas-powered Mustangs.

In a statement, Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford Sales for the U.S. and Canada, said they received a "massive number of reservations" for the all-electric F-150 Lightning over the last two weeks. Consumers have ordered more than 70,000 of the electric trucks.

Additionally, Ford SUVs had their best May sales in 18 years, and Lincoln SUVs recorded a new record for May.

Ford versus Tesla and Volkswagen

In a note on Thursday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer said Ford finally found Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s playbook. He also weighed the question of whether the Michigan-based automaker can beat the relative newcomer from Silicon Valley. Dorsheimer was referring to the new Ford+ initiative, which takes a software-first approach featuring always-on connectivity.

He noted that Ford was the last of the big legacy automakers to develop all-electric vehicles and that it has a lot to lose. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the U.S. for over 30 years, and the Mustang has been the bestselling sports car for more than 50 years. Now this year, Ford has made electric versions of both vehicles.

Dorsheimer added that execution is much more challenging than presentation and that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) (XTR: VOW) led the way in April EV sales, taking the top spot from Tesla. Volkswagen has led the way in EVs among legacy automakers, announcing a halt in gasoline-powered vehicle development.

Ford wants to continue selling both gas-powered and electric vehicles, and Dorsheimer believes that could make it nearly impossible for the automaker to execute. However, he also points out that gasoline and diesel may still be necessary for years in heavy-duty work vehicles.

Ford and Tesla are part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Facebook Targeted By Antitrust Probes Over Marketplace Business

Entrepreneur Index

Amazon announces dates for Prime Day, gives merchants a boost

Entrepreneur Index

Ford Stakes Its Future On EVs, Commercial Sales, And Services