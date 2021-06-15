Clothing

Hate Wrinkled Clothes? Take This TSA-Compliant Steaming Kit on Your Next Business Trip.

No more wrinkles when you get off the airplane.
Image credit: Pristeam Products

The world is opening back up and, pretty soon, you may be back on planes traveling around the country and the world promoting your business. If you recall the chaos of business trips, you'd be wise to start preparing now. You don't want to have to change into your suit in a hurry at the airport or get off the plane looking like a wrinkled mess. Fortunately, you won't have to with the help of InstaSteam.

InstaSteam is the world's only portable clothing steamer that is fully TSA-compliant, the company says. It requires no electricity and steams your clothes within minutes. The easy-to-use kit utilizes a specially designed pod with an outer plastic layer, internal foam insulation, and all-natural minerals. When used in the system, the pods cause water to transform into oxygen and hydrogen, filling the garment bag with steam that relaxes the fibers in your clothing for safe de-wrinkling. Not only that, but it can also get rid of odors and bacteria on clothing and add to the lifespan of your garments. Each pod typically lasts up to an hour.

You can't travel with an iron, so InstaSteam gives you the flexibility and convenience of a portable steaming option that will ensure you're always looking your best when you travel. The entire kit fits easily into almost any pocket or space in your suitcase. That's why it's earned a 4.1-star rating from Amazon.

InstaSteam comes in a variety of options. A Full Pack includes a regular garment bag, an extended garment bag, and five InstaSteam pod treatments. You can get one for 12 percent off for $34.99. A Starter Kit comes with everything you need for your first treatment and it's on sale for 19 percent off at just $19.99.

