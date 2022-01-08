Last Chance to Win a Free Lamborghini

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone knows the importance of a first impression. But that goes double for entrepreneurs. There are many ways to make a positive impression, but nothing conveys success quite like a sharp-looking car. Fortunately, you don't have to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars to get one, you can just get lucky in the MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car contest.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Everyone Gets A Car is a contest organized by MSCHF and MrBeast. MSCHF is a next-generation street art collective that specializes in creating products and experiences that mashup art, luxury fashion, and social commentary. MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber with more than 75 million subscribers and more than 13 billion views.

The two have teamed up for this special event that ensures that every single person that enters wins a car. Except, of course, they're not all real cars. The random drawings include:

A pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe

4 pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardos

250 battery-powered kids' rideable Lamborghinis

2,500 1/24 scale remote-control Lamborghinis

Everyone at least wins a 1/64 scale die-cast toy Lamborghini

You won't know what you've won until your Lamborghini arrives in the mail. Or pulls up outside your house. This contest is ending on January 10, so you're running out of time to enter. The real Lamborghinis are still out there, so your chances are a lot better than they were a month ago.

Make an amazing first impression with a fresh Lamborghini after joining this inventive competition. Enter to win through the following links.

