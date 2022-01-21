Surfshark One Gives You a Single Cybersecurity Solution

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With cyberattacks against small businesses on the rise in 2021, you need to make sure your business is protected from threats in 2022. That means investing in digital solutions to keep your business's assets and information safe. Otherwise, you may pay the price.

You don't have to break the bank for quality cybersecurity. Surfshark One offers a VPN, antivirus software, search protection, and alerts all in a single package and it's on sale for 72 percent off for a limited time.

Surfshark One is an all-in-one security bundle to protect you from viruses, malware, data leaks, and privacy accounts without needing to take an active approach to your security. With the VPN, you'll be able to access an open internet no matter where you are, bypassing geo-restrictions while hiding your IP address and encrypting sensitive browsing data to protect you on public Wi-Fi. Your web traffic will also be protected so that hackers, bots, or trackers can identify you. You'll have access to more than 3,200 10Gbps fast servers in 65 countries and, thanks to a strict no-logging policy, not even Surfshark will have access to your browsing data.

Surfshark One's antivirus gives you real-time protection, providing immediate notifications if you download malicious apps or files. It also schedules scans on your devices to ensure regular protection and lets you control your security by performing full scans or targeting specific folders. You can also access a search engine to get accurate search results without being tracked or getting served tons of ads. It's like Google, but without leaving a digital footprint.

Plus, with Alert, Surfshark One will let you know if your email address ever appears in breached online databases or if your personal identification number ever gets compromised.

Find out why Surfshark One has earned 4.5 stars on TechRadar and a PC Mag Editors' Choice Award. Get a one-year subscription today for 72 percent off $173 at just $47.76. Or, opt for two years for 74 percent off $346 at just $89.99.

