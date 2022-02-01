Tom Brady is Officially Retiring. Here's His Net Worth and What's Next for the NFL Star.

Tom Brady made it official on Tuesday morning when he formally announced his retirement via a series of statements and posts across social media.

Mike Ehrmann | Getty Images

Rumors about his retirement began to fly over the weekend, but the QB did not officially confirm or comment on them until this week.

Brady played for 22 seasons and won seven Super Bowl Championships, six of which were with the New England Patriots, with his most recent title being earned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition," Brady wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "If a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Related: The Surprising Technique Tom Brady Uses to Work Out His Brain

The five-time Super Bowl MVP went on to thank the entirety of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization along with his mentors and family, notably leaving out New England Patriots players and management, leaving many Pats fans confused and hurt.

Brady did, however, retweet a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft saying that he was “beyond grateful” and ending with a “love you all.”

Thank You Patriots Nation



I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

At the end of Brady’s retirement note, he explained that he will be spending his time moving forward focusing on the three companies he's co-founded — Autograph, BRADY clothing and TB12.

Autograph is an NFT-focused site that serves almost as an agency for people in the sports and entertainment world who want to become involved with NFTs. The company recently finished its Series B funding round and raised a whopping $170 million from several VC firms. Brady also owns a stake in crypto exchange platform FTX, which he starred in a commercial for last fall. It’s safe to say based on these two ventures that crypto and the metaverse will be a part of Brady’s post-football life.

Then there’s been his foray into using the famed Brady name to create clothing and wellness brands.

Related: 5 Partnership Lessons From Bill Belichick and Tom Brady

BRADY clothing, which officially launched earlier this month, is a technical apparel brand that he launched alongside Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow. The gear is designed to help customers perform at their peak in everything from high-intensity to leisure activities.

“I’m proud to bring this to all you guys looking for clothing that performs across all of your daily active lives. Every item is unique innovative and it’s got great function and purpose,” Brady said on January 12, the day of the company’s first drop. “This is the beginning, I can’t wait to share what’s next.

Perhaps the largest and most well-known of Brady’s companies is TB12 Sports, a lifestyle and wellness company centered around Brady’s well-known diet and exercise regimen, which is known as the TB12 Method. The company sells everything from supplements to apparel, workout gear and even sessions with TB12-trained Body Coaches.

“At the center of the TB12 Method is the concept of Pliability, a muscle state which is supported by balanced nutrition, optimal hydration, mental fitness, and functional strength & conditioning,” the company explains on its website. “It is designed to help those that practice it live pain-free and perform their best.”

Brady has also taken part in major endorsement and commercial deals, such as with Subway and Swiss watch company IWC Schaffhausen.

“The future is exciting. I’m fortunate to have co-founded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress,” the NFL superstar said in his official retirement statement. “As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

From the sounds of that, it seems as though Brady might also turn to charitable initiatives as he navigates life off the field.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady’s net worth is an estimated $250 million.

Related: What Tom Brady Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Getting Their Minds Ready for Competition