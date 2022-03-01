Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
3 Tricks the Cofounder of Netflix Uses to Make Hard Decisions Easier

Marc Randolph knows entrepreneurs often face what feel like impossible or unknowable choices. Here are three methods he uses to cut through the noise, and find the best path forward.

Everyone makes decisions. But entrepreneurs have an especially challenging time of it because so often we must make decisions based on incomplete, inconclusive, and often contradictory data.

In my four-decade career as an entrepreneur, I have learned a few things about how to make those decisions, including the most important thing of all: Just make a decision. It may sound trite, but it’s also just plain true. When so much feels like it’s on the line, it’s easy to become paralyzed, unable to choose which direction to take. But even a wrong decision is better than no decision because at the very least, by implementing a wrong decision you’ll learn a little more about the problem you’re trying to solve, making it easier to know which way to go next time.

