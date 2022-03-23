Create an On-Demand Yoga Routine Online

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a company is stressful. It's crucial to make time for your mental health so you don't feel overwhelmed. While there are many ways to cope with stress and anxiety, few offer the simultaneous mental, spiritual, and physical benefits as a yoga practice.

Moviing

If you don't know anything about yoga or if you're a veteran yogi, you can find an easier way to practice anywhere with Moviing Online Yoga & Fitness Classes.

Moviing was built by some of the web's most famous "fit-fluencers" and yogis like Amina Taha, Sarah Ticha, and Rebekah Letch. Featured in The Daily Mail and Runner's World, Moviing offers more than 1,200 workouts designed for absolutely everyone that you can do in any space. Every workout can be done with or without props and ranges from beginner to advanced so you can always set up a practice that works for you and the amount of time you have.

Moviing includes courses in yoga, cardio, Pilates, barre, strength, meditation, dance cardio, HIIT, and more to give you a workout that fits your mood and energy level. There are both live and on-demand classes with new classes and programs added weekly. You can filter courses by category, level, language, area of focus, equipment, instructor, duration, and more to keep you engaged with your practice.

Want to connect with your favorite instructors or other yogis? Moviing makes it possible through community chat to connect directly with instructors and with thousands of other Moviing subscribers across the world.

Find out why Moviing Online Yoga & Fitness Classes has earned 4.8 stars on the App Store. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Moviing for 72 percent off $540 at just $149. That's far less than you'd pay for a lifetime's worth of yoga classes.

Prices subject to change.