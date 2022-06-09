These JBL True Wireless Headphones Are Half Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know what works for them. So if you know you need music to get you going on your commute or to help you focus throughout your day, you need a great set of headphones. While there are many quality headphones for entrepreneurs on the market, you may feel remiss if you didn't take advantage of this limited-time deal on the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.

JBL

These tiny in-ear headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound in a supremely comfortable package that you won't want to take out of your ears at all. If you're focused on work or need to regress into your mind, Active Noise Cancelling lets you block out distractions and noise so you can focus where you need. If someone needs your attention, you can kick on TalkThru and Ambient Aware settings to allow passthrough noise to have a conversation without removing your earbuds.

The JBL Live Frees automatically pair to your device as soon as you open the case and you can even choose to pair multiple devices. With up to 21 hours of playback with the included charging case (that supports Qi wireless charging), you can enjoy a seamless listening experience while barely having to recharge. You'll also have access to your preferred voice assistant as well as an all-access touch control to take calls, switch tracks, control the volume, and more. They're even water and sweat proof so they're suitable for any conditions or the gym. JBL is all about living free and these headphones are up to that task.

Grab a set of headphones that Craving Tech rated 5 out of 5 stars. Right now, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for 49% off $149 at just $74.99.

Prices subject to change.