Get Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office For $40 During This Limited-Time Offer

If you were to look at every resume in the world, you'd find one thing that comes up more frequently than any others: . Whether you're a true pro or you're actually a novice who is still learning, everyone at least pretends they know some Microsoft Office. It's practically a prerequisite to function in the modern workforce.

But now that you're working from home and you don't have the luxury of employer-provided , you may be thinking you wish you had an Office license. Fortunately, during our Deal Days special event now through July 14th, you can get a lifetime license to MS Office for Windows or a lifetime license to MS Office for Mac for just $39.99.

On Mac, you'll get all the core tools you need to work more seamlessly at home: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, and OneNote. From juggling files across a variety of types to data analysis, communication, and more, Office will help you thrive while working from home.

If you're a Windows user, you can get even more. You'll get those core six programs as well as Access and Publisher to take your WFH capabilities beyond. Plus, Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is uniquely suited to professionals who handle a lot of documents and data across programs. With a ribbon-based user interface, you'll be able to quickly access all of Office's features, tools, and customizations so you can seamlessly bounce between programs while staying focused on an individual project.

No matter which system you're buying for, you'll get a one-time purchase instantly delivered for installation on a single computer, as well as free customer service.

Upgrade your WFH life with this limited-time offer until July 14th to get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $39.99.

