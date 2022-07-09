Get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for Half Off
Save money on office supplies and more with Sam's Club.
Starting a business requires a fair amount of capital, and usually, a lot of it is your own. That means you're always looking for ways to save money as you build your business. And while there are many ways to do that by simply cutting back or cutting out things entirely, as you grow, you'll need reliable ways to rack up savings. As such, it's a smart idea to get a Sam's Club Plus Membership.
Sam's Club is one of the nation's leading membership warehouse clubs, offering high-quality products in bulk at prices that traditional retail can't match. With a membership, you'll be able to access all of the best prices on groceries, office supplies, electronics, furniture, and more, plus a ton of great other benefits. Sam's Club also offers low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more.
A Plus membership unlocks even more benefits like free shipping, free curbside pickup, and access to early shopping hours. You can save tons of money at the pharmacy and optical center and score extra savings exclusive to Plus members. As you shop, you can also get 2% back on qualifying purchases in-club with Sam's Cash for Plus, or get even more cashback if you utilize the Sam's Club Mastercard.
Inflation at the gas tank driving you crazy? Sam's Club Plus Membership gives you member-exclusive prices at select locations on gas even offers free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation.
If you want to save money while building your business, you need a way to keep saving every time you shop. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for half off your first year at just $50. That's less than $5/month. Just make sure to lock in the savings by July 14.
Prices subject to change.
