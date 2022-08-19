Light Up Your Home Office with This LED 2-in-1 Lamp

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The working world has become more flexible since the Covid-19 pandemic. That can be a good thing and a bad thing. On the one hand, you can probably work from anywhere you want. On the other hand, your home may not be quite optimized to function as a home office.

TAOTronics

One thing you can't skimp on when it comes to working from home is lighting. Having the right lighting can help you stay focused, fend off fatigue, and get you into a more productive mood. If your light is lacking in your favorite place to work, give it an upgrade with this Metal Mother Daughter LED Floor Lamp with Reading Light.

This mother-daughter floor lamp is on sale during our Back to Education event for just $34.99. Plus, your purchase will earn you a donation to a school or charity of your choice.

The TaoTronics lamp offers two lights in one. The 32W main lamp has a longer diameter and can shine toward the ceiling to diffuse soft light into the whole room. The 9W side lamp is adjustable and gives you a more focused light for reading. Used together, the lights can provide up to 36W of power, fully illuminating your room with soft, productive light.

The kicker, however, is just how customizable this lamp is. You can adjust between four brightness levels and four color temperatures and the highly adjustable head can be rotated 90º left or right to cast light precisely where you need. You can control via the touch panel or remote control for added flexibility and the remote control charges directly on the lamp. The lamp itself is rated for 50,000 hours of performance.

Let there be light! You can grab this 2-in-1 lamp for 33 percent off $52 at just $34.99 before August 24.

Prices are subject to change.