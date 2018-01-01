Catherine Seda

Get a Clue
Hit the conference circuit to learn the art of internet marketing.
Technology
Get People to Listen to Your Podcast
Want to be heard? Here are 5 simple ways to promote your podcast.
Tag, You're It!
Tagging content on social sites is serious business.
Pay the Piper?
Paying bloggers to review your product could lead to fame--or shame.
A Gr8 Way 2 Win Customers
Get into your customers' pockets with SMS advertising.
Tune in with Your Audience
Fishing for some customers? Podcast a line and make a sales catch.
Site Unseen?
To attract customers near and far, optimize your blog for search engines.
Not Just a Test
Want better results from your e-mail marketing, but don't know where to start?
Rave Reviews
On the web, customer testimonials speak louder than advertising.
Better to Give
Get a leg up on the competition by supporting charities.
Visual Appeal
How to add video to your site.
Not So Fast . . .
Don't just throw more money at pay-per-click--make it work for you.
Squeeze Play
Offering your site visitors something for free can help grow your contact list--but be careful not to drive them away.
Winning Over the Skeptics
Is social marketing really worth it?
Marketing
Videos and Blogging Make a Great Marketing Combo
Ignite a publicity wildfire on the web with a video blog.