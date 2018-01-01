Catherine Seda

More From Catherine Seda

Get a Clue

Hit the conference circuit to learn the art of internet marketing.
Get People to Listen to Your Podcast
Want to be heard? Here are 5 simple ways to promote your podcast.
Tag, You're It!

Tagging content on social sites is serious business.
Pay the Piper?

Paying bloggers to review your product could lead to fame--or shame.
A Gr8 Way 2 Win Customers

Get into your customers' pockets with SMS advertising.
Tune in with Your Audience

Fishing for some customers? Podcast a line and make a sales catch.
Site Unseen?

To attract customers near and far, optimize your blog for search engines.
Not Just a Test

Want better results from your e-mail marketing, but don't know where to start?
Rave Reviews

On the web, customer testimonials speak louder than advertising.
Better to Give

Get a leg up on the competition by supporting charities.
Visual Appeal

How to add video to your site.
Not So Fast . . .

Don't just throw more money at pay-per-click--make it work for you.
Squeeze Play

Offering your site visitors something for free can help grow your contact list--but be careful not to drive them away.
Winning Over the Skeptics

Is social marketing really worth it?
Videos and Blogging Make a Great Marketing Combo
Ignite a publicity wildfire on the web with a video blog.
