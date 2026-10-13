Scaling a Service Business? Don’t Let This Overlooked Risk Scale With It.

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Key Takeaways Formalize driver and vehicle safety systems as you grow. Maintain an authorized-driver roster, written driving expectations, regular vehicle inspections and centralized maintenance records.

Unrealistic routes, tight time windows and productivity targets can encourage speeding, distraction or skipped breaks, so build realistic buffers and review performance records.

Prepare for incidents before they happen and learn from near misses. Have a simple accident procedure, preserve relevant records and track similar incidents to identify recurring risks.

In the early days, you know everything. You know which van has the sticky brake light, which technician runs ten minutes behind on Fridays and which customer lives 40 minutes across town. You probably approved every route yourself. Five years later, with 30 employees, a dozen vehicles, and hundreds of appointments a week, you know almost none of it firsthand.

Revenue and headcount are easy to see growing. Driving exposure grows more quietly. Every new hire, vehicle and appointment adds miles, tighter windows between jobs and decisions made by someone other than you. One serious incident can mean an injured employee, a vehicle out of service, rescheduled customers, a higher insurance renewal and days of administrative cleanup.

The fix is not simply more insurance. Insurance responds after something goes wrong. Systems decide how often things go wrong and how much they cost when they do.

Why informal systems break down

At five employees, the informal approach works. Drivers get approved by a handshake. Maintenance happens when someone mentions a noise. After a crash, the employee calls you, and you figure it out together.

At 50, each of those habits fails for the same reason: No single person holds the full picture anymore. A useful test is whether a new operations manager could answer three questions without calling you. Who is authorized to drive for the company? When was each vehicle last serviced? What does a driver do in the first hour after a collision? If the answers live in your head, you have a system gap, and it widens with every hire.

Decide who is allowed to drive

Fast growth creates quiet exceptions. A technician hired for indoor work gets pulled onto a route because someone called out sick. A license lapses and nobody notices. A manager hands over keys to a new hire whose driving history was never reviewed.

Build a short driver qualification standard and apply it every time. That usually means confirming a valid license for the vehicle class, reviewing the driving record before the person drives and at regular intervals afterward and defining what findings disqualify someone or require a conversation. Then keep a single roster of authorized drivers and the vehicles they may operate, with one named person responsible for keeping it current. The rule is simple: If someone is not on the roster, they do not drive for the company.

Your insurer may have its own driver criteria, so involve your broker early. The rules governing driving record checks and how you use them vary by jurisdiction, so confirm what applies to your business before you finalize the process.

Put driving expectations in writing

Most owners assume employees know how to behave in a vehicle. A written policy turns assumptions into expectations and gives managers something concrete to enforce. It should cover phone use, seat belts, passengers, personal use of company vehicles, driving while tired or impaired, reporting citations and what to do when running late.

The hard part is making the policy match how the company actually operates. A rule against phone use while driving means little if dispatchers call drivers all day or customers expect instant replies. Set up navigation before the vehicle moves. Let dispatch messages wait until the driver is stopped. Tell customers that technicians return calls between jobs, not during them.

Policies also need to account for the fact that distraction is not limited to holding or looking at a phone. Cognitive distraction behind the wheel, such as working through a tense customer problem on a call, can reduce how many hazards a driver notices even when eyes and hands are where they should be. That is a good reason to keep complicated or emotional conversations out of drive time altogether, rather than treating hands-free equipment as a complete answer.

Cover the policy during onboarding, have employees acknowledge it in writing, and revisit it at least once a year. Two pages that people read beat 20 that nobody does.

Check whether your schedule is creating the risk

Sometimes the unsafe behavior is not a personal choice. It is the logical response to how the business runs.

Scheduling often shifts from the owner to a dispatcher or software tool as a company grows, and those tools tend to optimize for utilization. The result can be routes packed with 10-minute gaps, same-day add-ons and an implied penalty for arriving late. Add a bonus tied to jobs completed per day, and you have built an incentive to speed, skip breaks and answer messages at red lights.

Review how long drives actually take compared with how long the schedule assumes. Build realistic buffers into routes, especially at the start and end of the day when fatigue and traffic collide. Make it explicitly acceptable for a driver to tell a customer they are running behind, without consequences. Then look closely at compensation and performance metrics for hidden pressure. If the fastest technician is also the one with the most close calls, the metrics may be rewarding the wrong thing.

Fewer rushed arrivals also mean fewer angry customers and fewer abandoned appointments, so this adjustment tends to pay for itself.

Treat maintenance as a process, not a personal responsibility

Many companies quietly rely on drivers to notice and report vehicle problems. That works when one person drives one truck. It breaks down when vehicles are shared, drivers rotate and everyone assumes someone else reported the squeal in the brakes.

Replace that assumption with a routine. A short walkaround before the first trip of the day, covering tires, lights, brakes, warning indicators and any secured cargo or equipment, takes a few minutes and can be logged in a simple app or form. Track service intervals centrally by mileage or calendar date, and assign one person to schedule the work and follow up on recalls and open repairs.

Just as important, define what happens when a vehicle fails a check. Decide in advance who has the authority to take it out of service, and make sure no driver feels pressured to take it out anyway because the day is full. Downtime is expensive, but an avoidable roadside breakdown costs more in missed appointments, tow bills and customer goodwill. Clean maintenance records also make insurance and warranty conversations far smoother.

Don’t overlook personal vehicles used for work

As companies grow, personal vehicles creep into the operation. A salesperson drives to estimates. An office employee makes a supply run. A part-time worker delivers materials in their own car.

You have less visibility into the condition of those vehicles, and your coverage may not respond the way you expect. Personal auto policies can treat business use differently, and how your own policies apply to employees driving their own vehicles on company business depends on your coverage. Ask your broker directly, and ask before a claim, not after.

Then set standards. Require proof of insurance with minimum limits you have chosen, apply the same driver qualification and phone policies you use for company vehicles, and document how mileage and reimbursement work. If someone drives for work regularly, it may be time to move them into a company vehicle, where you control maintenance and can track use.

Write the accident procedure before you need it

The first hour after an accident is when people make the decisions they later regret. A good procedure fits on a card in the glove box and answers specific questions.

Who does the driver call, and is that number answered when jobs run late? After checking for injuries and contacting emergency services as needed, what should the driver document? Photos of all vehicles and the surrounding scene, the other party’s contact and insurance details, names of witnesses, road and weather conditions, and the driver’s own notes while memory is fresh. Drivers should also be told not to speculate about fault or post about the incident online.

Behind the scenes, the company needs a response of its own. Notify your insurer according to your policy terms. Preserve records that may matter later, such as dash camera footage, GPS and telematics data, dispatch messages, the day’s schedule and the vehicle’s maintenance history, and suspend any routine deletion until you know what you need. Pull the vehicle from service until it has been inspected. Finally, name one internal owner for the follow-up to track the claim, repairs, customer rescheduling and any support the employee needs.

If an incident leads to a dispute or claim, complete and accurate records will matter. Your insurer and legal counsel can advise on your specific situation.

Use incidents and near misses as operational data

Most companies track accidents. Fewer track backing into a pole, a hard braking alert, a customer complaint about someone’s driving or a traffic citation. Those smaller events are often early warnings.

Keep a simple log with the date, driver, vehicle, route, time of day, what happened and contributing factors. Review it monthly in a short meeting. Patterns tend to appear quickly. The same intersection. The same vehicle. A late afternoon window where schedules run tightest. A cluster among newer hires who never received full onboarding, or routes set by one particular dispatcher.

Reporting only works if employees feel safe doing it. If every minor incident triggers discipline, people stop reporting, and you lose the data. Make near-miss reporting expected and routine, and save corrective action for repeated or reckless behavior. If you use telematics or cameras to supplement the log, check how monitoring and privacy rules apply to your workforce before rolling them out.

Keep it small enough to run

None of this requires a safety department. A workable system can be one policy document, one driver roster, one inspection checklist, one accident card and one monthly review. The goal is accountability that fits inside a busy operation, not paperwork that people learn to ignore.

Companies that scale well tend to treat these systems as part of how the business runs, not as a separate compliance project. Fewer vehicles in the shop means more completed jobs. Fewer incidents mean steadier insurance conversations, fewer disrupted schedules and fewer employees sidelined. A company with clear driver standards, maintained vehicles, realistic schedules and a known accident procedure is simply easier to manage at 50 employees than one running on memory and goodwill. Vehicle risk will grow as your company does. The only question is whether your systems grow with it.