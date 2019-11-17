10 Holiday Gifts Boxes You Can Send From Your Couch

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Who says you have to go to the store to do your holiday shopping? The internet makes holiday shopping a breeze and if you want to give something a little more creative this holiday season, it may be time to look at a gift box program. From wine to outdoor apparel, there is a gift box out there for anyone on your list. Plus, many of them will keep on giving if you enroll friends or family in a subscription program.

Firstleaf

Give your favorite wine snubs the gift of great wine. With Firstleaf, you take a quiz to tell their wine curators what you like, they send you wine, you tell them how you liked it, and they send you selections you’ll like even more!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Stitch Fix

Cairn

Cairn delivers gift boxes designed for outdoor adventures. Every delivery is meant to inspire outdoor fun and includes six full-size, trail-ready outdoor products.

BarkBox

Treat your favorite pooch to a BarkBox subscription! This fun, monthly subscription comes with loads of goodies to enrich your pup’s health and happiness.

ScentBird

Everybody loves to smell great but fragrances can be prohibitively expensive. ScentBird offers subscription plans, gift boxes, or gift cards to give the gift of awesome scents at a great price.

Candy Club

Know someone with a crazy sweet tooth? Candy Club will help them get their candy fix every single month.

Chicago Steak Company

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a juicy steak. Chicago Steak Company has a variety of options available so you can send a range of premium meats to anyone on your list.

David’s Cookies

Some like candy, some like cookies, some like both. David’s Cookies offers tons of delicious cookies, brownies, and other treats so you can accommodate every sweet taste.

Marley Spoon

If someone on your list is a notoriously terrible cook, help them out with Martha & Marley Spoon. This service delivers pre-portioned ingredients every week, along with detailed cooking instructions, so even they can’t mess it up.