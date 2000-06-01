/ Business News

Guiding Light

Zelco’s Lumilock Cable XL luggage lock

By Gisela M. Pedroza | Jun 01, 2000

With all the other worries that come with business travel, thecontents of your luggage need no longer be a concern. With theLumilock, you can access the contents of your baggage withoutfussing with keys or being in a well-lit environment. The 3.5-inchcombination lock with multifunction toggle switch, illuminatedcombination dials and a 55-inch retractable steel aircraft cable isdesigned to endure rough handling as well as the most aggressiveattempts at tampering.

Lumilock Cable XL
Zelco Industries
(800) 431-2486
www.zelco.com
Street Price: $20

