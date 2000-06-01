Guiding Light
Zelco’s Lumilock Cable XL luggage lock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
With all the other worries that come with business travel, thecontents of your luggage need no longer be a concern. With theLumilock, you can access the contents of your baggage withoutfussing with keys or being in a well-lit environment. The 3.5-inchcombination lock with multifunction toggle switch, illuminatedcombination dials and a 55-inch retractable steel aircraft cable isdesigned to endure rough handling as well as the most aggressiveattempts at tampering.
Lumilock Cable XL
Zelco Industries
(800) 431-2486
www.zelco.com
Street Price: $20
With all the other worries that come with business travel, thecontents of your luggage need no longer be a concern. With theLumilock, you can access the contents of your baggage withoutfussing with keys or being in a well-lit environment. The 3.5-inchcombination lock with multifunction toggle switch, illuminatedcombination dials and a 55-inch retractable steel aircraft cable isdesigned to endure rough handling as well as the most aggressiveattempts at tampering.
Lumilock Cable XL
Zelco Industries
(800) 431-2486
www.zelco.com
Street Price: $20