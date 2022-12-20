Beloved soccer superstar Lionel Messi clinched his first-ever World Cup victory over the weekend with Argentina after scoring two of the team's goals — and fans around the world are chomping at the bit to show their support for the athlete.

Adidas, the official outfitter of Messi's Argentina jersey, confirmed to CNN that the jersey is sold out worldwide due to "extraordinary demand" from soccer fans around the globe.

A quick search query on the company's website shows the Messi jersey kits are unavailable for purchase, including the women's version of the shirt.

"Since their history-making win we have produced a range of immediately available celebratory apparel and we will also create a brand new version of their iconic jersey, featuring three stars to mark their third World Championship, for fans around the globe as soon as possible," Adidas told the outlet.

Messi helped lead Argentina to victory on Sunday in Qatar during an intense and historic World Cup Championship game against France, where his team emerged victorious after a penalty shootout.

Messi finally winning the title also prompted a record-breaking moment for the athlete off the field: the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

On Monday, the champion took to the platform to share a photo dump of moments from the big game, led by one shot of Messi excitedly holding the World Cup trophy.

As of Tuesday morning, the photo had been liked over 62,203,420 times, with excited teammates and fans thanking Messi in the comment section, which was flooded with Argentinian flags.

The Instagram record was previously held by an account called @world_record_egg, which received nearly 57 million likes for a photo of an egg that was created in an attempt to dethrone Kylie Jenner, who then held the record at 18 million likes for the birth announcement of her daughter Stormi.

Argentina's weekend victory was the first for the country in 36 years of the cup. Messi plays on the Paris Saint-Germain team in the regular season, having transferred from FC Barcelona in August last year.

Messi's net worth was an estimated $130M as of May, per Forbes, ranking as the No. 1 highest-paid athlete of 2022.