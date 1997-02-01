Bulletin Board

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business Skills And Training Programs Offered

California small-business owners who are adversely affected byforeign competition, are suffering because of military baseclosures, want more business training to help them grow theircompanies and thus add more jobs, or who demonstrate a shortage oftrained employees in their industries can benefit from programssponsored by the Employment Training Panel.

The Employment Training Panel provides funding for anentrepreneurial training program, in which small-business ownerslearn business management and related skills such as accounting,taxes and marketing.

Business owners can also apply to the panel for funds to helptrain employees. The training program must provide at least 40hours of instruction and lead to permanent positions.

For other criteria, contact the Employment Training Panel officeat (916) 327-5262, or call to ask about attending one of the freemonthly orientation programs held in North Hollywood, San Mateo,Sacramento and San Diego.

Colorado

State Puts Loan Money Behind Recycling Efforts

When the rubber gets too old to hit the road in Colorado, a loanprogram steps in to help small businesses take those worn tires andfind other uses for them.

At the end of October 1996, the Tire Recycling Program hadcollected about $4.6 million by assessing a $1 fee on each consumerwho purchased new tires and left the old ones behind. A little lessthan half that amount remains available for business loans of up to$250,000 for equipment, real estate or working capital.

Start-up and existing for-profit or nonprofit firms that canprove they want to or do reuse waste products such as paper,plastic, cardboard and tires are eligible to apply for loans.Entrepreneurs can apply any time; loan applications are evaluatedmonthly. For more information, contact the Colorado Housing

and Finance Authority at (303) 297-7329.

National

Centers Aid Patent Searches

Researching copyrights and trademarks just got a littleeasier–and cheaper–thanks to the Great Lakes Patent and TrademarkCenter in Detroit and the Sunnyvale Center for Innovations,Inventions and Ideas (SCI3) in Sunnyvale, California.

Operating in partnership with the U.S. Patent and TrademarkOffice, these two centers offer a full collection of patents andpatent images dating back to 1790, as well as a service calledX-Search that allows online searches of trademarks. In addition,the centers can get copies of international patents or copies ofdocuments from the patent office. Individuals who need to talk witha patent examiner can use the centers’ videoconferencingfacilities.

The centers also hold seminars and classes, provide updatedinformation on patents and trademarks, and enable users to filedisclosure documents directly with the U.S. Patent and TrademarkOffice.

Most services are fee-based, but the centers provide basicinformation about patent searches and protecting an invention forfree. Call the Detroit center at (800) 547-0619 or (313) 833-3379and the Sunnyvale location at (408) 730-7290.

U.S. And Canada

Scholarships Available To Business Owners’ Kids

Financial and tax consulting franchise Padgett Business Serviceshas found another way to service its clients and their communities:The company will award more than $50,000 in scholarships this yearto small-business owners’ dependents throughout the UnitedStates and Canada.

“Unlike employees of large corporations, many of which havescholarship programs already in place, small-business owners havethe added challenge of putting their children through school,”says company chairman Dan Sautner. “Given the cost ofeducation today, [we feel] this scholarship program is just oneexample of our dedication to serving our clients andcommunity.”

Since the scholarship program began in 1990, Padgett has awardedmore than $150,000 in aid to students.

This year, each of the more than 150 participating Padgettfranchisees will contribute one $500 scholarship, and Padgettheadquarters will award a $4,000 grand prize. Regional winners willbe notified in May, and one of these recipients will be awarded thegrand prize in July.

Applicants must be graduating seniors planning to attendaccredited post-secondary institutions and be dependents ofsmall-business owners who employ fewer than 20 people, own at least10 percent of their businesses and are active in daily operations.Applications must be received by the Padgett home office by March1. For more information, call (800) PADGETT or write PadgettBusiness Services Scholarship Program, 160 Hawthorne Park, Athens,GA 30606. –Lourdes Aguila

