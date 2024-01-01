women entrepreneurs
Kalaari Capital's CXXO Initiative Sheds Light on Women Entrepreneurs' Struggles
The report highlights key findings on the gender funding gap, unconscious biases, and the resilience of women entrepreneurs.
200 Women Entrepreneurs to Receive INR 850 Cr Funding Through Goldman Sachs' Finance for Growth Program
Goldman Sachs' funding milestone boosts women-led businesses in India, driving job creation and economic growth through capital access, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
Family is the Biggest Motivator for 78% of Women Entrepreneurs in Tier II, III Cities: Finds Tide's Survey
Tide India surveyed over 1,200 new and existing business owners across age groups of 18–55 years of age from tier II and cities for its first BWAI.
Kinara Capital Allocates INR 500 Cr Fund for Women Entrepreneurs
With the new fund, the Bengaluru-based fintech company hopes to encourage female entrepreneurs even more.