This story originally appeared on Due

We all could use a little extra cash each month, couldn’t we? For my sister, an additional $600 could be used to pay off student loans, or attend a concert with friends. With an extra $600, I’d take a relaxing weekend getaway or put it towards my retirement savings.

Thankfully, many options are available today for making extra income, and you can do most of it from home or on your schedule.

I compiled a list of 11 things you can do to earn an extra $600. You could earn more than that $600 goal if you did all of them.

1. Get rid of stuff you don’t need.

Most of us have a few things lying around the house that we no longer use. Rather than letting these items waste space and collect dust, look through your clothes, electronics, furniture, sporting equipment, etc. If they’re in decent condition, you can sell them on online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and eBay.

Consider these factors to maximize your earnings:

Take high-quality photos. Selling your items depends on this. A clean background and good lighting are essential.

Be sure to write excellent descriptions. You'll need to take quality photos and write compelling descriptions to get people interested in your items.

Offer the best price. Pricing your items correctly is crucial. Check the competition's prices and make sure yours is a little lower.

Garage sales are a great option for bulky items. Jewelry, antiques, and musical instruments can also be pawned for quick cash. Be sure to compare rates and policies before pawning, and remember that you can always redeem the item if you wish.

2. Rent your stuff.

Don’t want to part with your possessions? No worries. You can rent them out instead.

For cash, you can rent stuff you own, such as:

Take advantage of sites like Airbnb to rent out your spare room.

If you don’t use your car often, you can rent it out on Turo.

Try FatLlama, which is a general marketplace where you can rent everything.

With goBaby, parents can rent a crib, stroller, or car seat so they don’t have to haul around heavy equipment.

You can rent out unused parking spots, garages, and storage spaces to people who need extra space.

In the same way, you sell your unused items — take a look around your house to see if you have anything you haven’t used in a while. You can then rent it out and earn passive income from it.

3. The gig economy is here to save the day.

The gig economy is booming, and your skills are valuable. 50% of Americans, even those who make six figures, have at least one side job.

You can find freelance gigs in writing, editing, graphic design, virtual assistance, handyman work, and errands on platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and TaskRabbit.

But that’s not all.

You can also deliver food, groceries, clothes, books, and more with money-making apps like Instacart, DoorDash, and GrubHub. FYI, whenever a DoorDash driver fills an order, they keep all tips.

Additionally, you can earn money by driving people around with Uber and Lyft.

The best part of the gig economy? The projects you choose and the rates, as well as the schedule you set, are all up to you.

4. Make money doing what you already do.

This might sound too good to be true. However, you can make money from the activities you already perform every day. Here are some ideas to get the ball rolling.

Online surveys/paid research. Did you know that you can get paid to share your opinions? Survey platforms like Prolific or Swagbucks allow you to participate in market research.

Cashback apps/rewards programs. Take advantage of cashback apps like Ibotta and Rakuten to maximize your everyday spending.

Play games. Solitaire Cube, for instance, allows you to compete in cash tournaments while playing Solitaire.

Cash in on your commute. With Roadie, you can earn money by driving packages or pets between points A and B.

Watch videos. InboxDollars lets you earn money by watching short videos online. It only takes a few minutes to watch the videos and answer questions.

Be active. If you lose weight, HealthyWage will pay you. Depending on what you have to lose, how long it takes, and how much you put on the table, you could easily make 600 dollars—additionally, Evidation rewards you for making healthy choices, such as taking more steps and sleeping more.

In some cases, these apps pay in hard cash, but you’ll more likely be compensated through PayPal or a gift card.

5. Invest in your talents.

Regardless of what you think, we all possess unique talents or hobbies. Even Better? You might be able to profit from your talents.

A few ideas are as follows:

Artistic soul. Make personalized greeting cards at a local market or paint quick portraits on a busy street corner. It's even possible to sell those doodles you do on napkins or scraps of paper.

Musical maestro. Get your guitar, grab your harmonica, or show off your beatboxing skills. Busking, street performances, and serenading couples in restaurants can provide unexpected income. It is even possible to teach others how to play musical instruments.

Handy helper. Have you got DIY superpowers? Assemble furniture, hang pictures, or repair minor household appliances on-site. There is a good deal of money to be made on convenience and your toolbox of skills.

Tech whiz. Would you consider yourself a coding wizard or a computer whisperer? Offer data recovery services, set up home networks, and fix laptops on the fly. For tech-challenged individuals, even basic troubleshooting can be a gold mine.

Craftsperson. You can sell your creations at craft fairs and online platforms like Etsy if you are crafty.

The teacher. With platforms such as TutorMe and Skooli, you can offer online tutoring services if you have expertise in a particular subject.

6. Be mysterious.

You can earn money shopping as a mystery shopper or a personal grocery shopper.

A company hires a mystery shopper to pretend to be a customer at different stores through apps like Connecteam or Streetbees. In reality, the shopper observes the interior of the store, how store employees treat them, and whether sales representatives are knowledgeable about the products.

There are also mystery diners who eat at restaurants for money through companies like BestMark. You may also be asked to order certain foods, request specific items, observe the waiting time, and write an honest review. Also, with BestMark, there is shopping jobs for places like car dealerships, movie theaters, and amusement parks.

7. Sell your friendship.

Would you be surprised to learn that you can get paid to be someone’s buddy? It’s true.

RentAFriend.com allows you to register as a friend and be contacted by paying users for concerts, sporting events, family events, and VIP events. The best part is that you can set your own schedule and potentially charge up to $50 an hour.

It is important to note that the site describes itself as “a platonic friendship website solely for platonic friendship.” That might sound strange. But, it’s not.

You could, however, teach them a skill you have, such as cooking or speaking a foreign language. When traveling or moving to an area, some people hire a friend to show them around. Sometimes, we just need someone to hang out with.

8. Dog walking and pet sitting.

Are you an animal lover? If so, make money from your love for your furry friends.

By using online platforms like Rover and Wag or local listings, you can offer pet sitting, dog walking, or other pet care services. You’ll get exercise, meet new pups, and pad your wallet at the same time.

Bonus tip: Once you have regular clients, you can bypass these apps and deal directly with them. As a result, you get to keep 100% of the profits.

9. Create UGC content.

In case you are unfamiliar, UGC stands for User Generated Content. For 1 hour of work, some people make $600 from one ad. However, while not the norm, one UGC creator says they have earned about $2,000 in their first month.

You read that right; you can make $600 in one hour. Moreover, making money on social media doesn’t require you to be an influencer.

How is this possible? Nowadays, brands are looking for honest product reviews and unboxing from consumers. Their only request is that you review their products honestly to motivate people to purchase them.

Below are some tips for getting started:

You can search for successful UGC creators on TikTok and message them directly.

Set up your TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Make a list of the items in your home that need to be reviewed, such as Amazon or Walmart items.

Maintain a consistent posting schedule.

Connect with brands on social media, via emails, and by joining UGC groups.

Make sure you’ve got a portfolio and a contract as well.

10. Sell your photos and get paid.

Is your camera roll cluttered with gorgeous sunset shots and beautifully staged meals? It is possible to earn extra income from those. As an example, Foap will pay you up to $10 for a photo. The only catch is that they will take 50% of the sale.

Don’t forget that buying your photos isn’t guaranteed. It’s still easy money for something you’re already doing: taking pictures of random life moments. Even if you only sell a few, it’s still some easy cash in your pocket.

11. Get paid under the table.

Many under-the-table jobs are low-skilled, with the opportunity to start immediately and receive payment in cash, but there are varying levels of skill sets and payment options.

There are a variety of under-the-table jobs and side hustles to choose from, including:

Hairdresser

Make-up artist

Babysitting

Car washing

Gutter cleaning

House cleaning

Painting a house

Landscaping

Snow removal

Additionally, sometimes companies need temporary staff, such as for a day or a few weeks.

Due to their heavy workload, they require extra assistance to keep up. Think about holidays or special events like weddings. By using a staffing agency, you can find these temporary jobs quickly and earn $600.

A company like this helps businesses find temporary workers to fill vacant positions. They can help you find jobs in restaurants and factories, build things, drive, or help at events.

Final Words of Advice

After reading through some of the best ways to make 600 bucks fast, here are a few more tips to consider.

Keep your expectations in check. You may have to put some effort and hustle into making $600 fast. Your goal can be achieved, however, with dedication and the right approach, but don't expect overnight riches.

Do your due diligence. Do not fall victim to get-rich-quick schemes or scams. Make sure you stick with reputable companies and platforms.

Be resourceful. Don't limit yourself to a single option; explore all your possibilities. Despite what you might think, there are many ways to make money.

Always act legally and ethically. In all your dealings, always stay on the right side of the law.

Last but not least, combine strategies. Be open-minded, and do not limit yourself to a single approach. Combining several of these strategies will help you reach your goal of making $600.

FAQs

What are the quickest ways to make $600?

Your skill set, resources, and level of risk tolerance determine the quickest way to make $600. Some options might be faster than others, such as selling unused items, freelancing, or participating in paid research studies.

Is there a guaranteed way to make $600 fast?

Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed ways to earn money quickly. Working odd jobs or selling unused items might require some effort and time.

Are there any online jobs that pay quickly in cash?

You can find freelance gigs on online platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr that pay quickly, but beware of scams and low-paying gigs.

Can I withdraw $600 from my credit card for cash?

There are high fees and interest rates associated with cash advances, which make them an expensive option. This should only be considered as a last resort.

Are payday loans a quick solution?

You can get trapped in a debt cycle with these loans because the interest rates are often predatory. As such, be sure to check out all the other options before making a decision.

Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska; Pexels

The post 11 Fabulous Ways to Make $600 Fast, All in Cash appeared first on Due.