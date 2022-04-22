Implementing sustainable practices isn't just a marketing ploy for these green franchises - it's integral to their systems and how they function day-to-day. These brands go above and beyond to ensure their businesses are sustainable, eco-friendly and consider the environmental impact in everything they do - all the while continuing to grow and thrive in their markets.

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, the seafood franchise with a "hole in the wall" vibe, has been committed to corporate sustainability since day one. The brand works with sustainable fisheries across all locations to ensure all products are high quality and ethically sourced. "We believe it's the right thing to do, regardless of whether anyone's watching us," says Jonathan Weathington, Shuckin' Shack CEO. "For us, the sustainability aspect is very altruistic. It's just part of who we are as people." Shuckin' Shack has numerous initiatives to guarantee that the green franchise does right by America's oceans. In collaboration with the Plastic Ocean Project and Surf Rider Foundation, 10 Shuckin' Shack locations are certified as Ocean Friendly Establishments, with all locations expected to be certified by the end of 2022.

Gone For Good

Determined to create a better, more environmentally responsible way to get rid of unwanted items, Reid Husmer set out to launch Gone For Good - an eco-friendly junk-hauling service that doubles as a thrift store. With its sustainable business strategy, the ultimate goal is to avoid landfills at all costs, making recycling as easy for individuals as possible. Gone For Good team members show up to a job - no matter how big or small - pack up unwanted items and either recycle them, donate them to charities or find the items a new home at their thrift store. Good For Good's mission is to ensure that clients' clutter is truly "gone for good," and done the right way.

Fibrenew

Fibrenew specializes in the repair, restoration and renewal of leather, vinyl and plastic, and it gives customers more green home solutions and cost-effective options for repurposing old furniture and other large items, rather than opting for replacement or disposal. Through continued devotion, Fibrenew has significantly lowered the amount of household waste that ends up in landfills on a massive scale, and it continues to grow. Current data from the company found that Fibrenew completes more than 315,000 jobs every year restoring and repairing furniture, automotive, medical, commercial, marine, residential and aviation equipment - that's literally tons and tons of plastic and harmful materials that are kept out of landfills each year. Fibrenew's sustainable business practice rethinks waste and finds a better way to make use of old materials.

Kona Ice

The mobile shaved ice franchise is more than the fun and games it serves on the surface. Founder Tony Lamb wanted to find a better alternative to the standard mobile food truck business. Before launching the brand, he worked with experts to build a vehicle that released fewer harmful emissions when parked, and used two diesel engines as opposed to the standard three. Spreading joy and good is at the heart of the brand, and beyond its continued sustainability efforts, Kona Ice is committed to giving back to the local communities it serves.

Wild Birds Unlimited

The bird feeding and nature goods retailer Wild Birds Unlimited not only uses eco-friendly materials in all its products, but it was also the first retailer to offer EcoClean product protection in its feeders. The green technology prevents harmful bacteria from forming on treated surfaces — protecting both the birds and the environment. WBU is also committed to preservation and educating the public on the importance of nature conservation. The franchise partners with and sponsors various organizations to further these efforts in raising awareness and continued action towards environmental preservation.

