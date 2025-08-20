Whether you're building your brand from the ground up or ready to outsource your online presence, learn how to use social media with purpose, personality and profit in mind.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're building a business, social media can feel like both a blessing and a burden. On one hand, it's the most direct, cost-effective way to grow your brand. On the other hand, it can become a time-consuming distraction if not done with purpose.

As someone who leads an international franchise brand, and who's worked with entrepreneurs at every stage from startup to multi-million-dollar operations, I can tell you this: You don't need to be a digital marketing expert to be effective on social media. But you do need a strategy.

Whether you're just getting started with your business or managing a team of employees across multiple markets, here's my best advice on how to approach social media to build brand awareness, engage your customers, and ultimately drive sales.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

If You're Just Starting: Be Intentional, Be Consistent

Social media is not about going viral. It's about showing up consistently and providing value. If you're a budding entrepreneur without a marketing budget, here's how to make the most of your time and resources:

Pick Your Platforms Carefully - Don't try to be everywhere. Be where your customers are. For B2C services, that's usually Facebook or Instagram. For B2B, LinkedIn should be your home base. At Anago, our franchisees focus on platforms that align with their client mix (office managers, facility directors, operations), so LinkedIn and Facebook tend to deliver results.

Don't try to be everywhere. Be where your customers are. For B2C services, that's usually Facebook or Instagram. For B2B, LinkedIn should be your home base. At Anago, our franchisees focus on platforms that align with their client mix (office managers, facility directors, operations), so LinkedIn and Facebook tend to deliver results. Don't Wait for Perfect - There's a myth out there that you need studio-quality photos or a full-time designer. Not true. Use what you have. Your phone is a powerful tool. Apps like Canva can help you create clean, on-brand graphics in minutes. I've seen franchisees grow their business by sharing simple before-and-after cleaning photos or engaging behind-the-scenes videos showcasing employees in action.

There's a myth out there that you need studio-quality photos or a full-time designer. Not true. Use what you have. Your phone is a powerful tool. Apps like Canva can help you create clean, on-brand graphics in minutes. I've seen franchisees grow their business by sharing simple before-and-after cleaning photos or engaging behind-the-scenes videos showcasing employees in action. Build a Routine You Can Stick To - Consistency wins. A sporadic post every few weeks won't move the needle. Create a simple weekly plan: one tip, one testimonial, one glimpse at your day. You're not trying to entertain the world – you're trying to build trust with your audience.

Don't Just Hire a Creative – Hire a Strategist

Once your business is up and running, your time becomes your most valuable asset. That's when hiring a social media professional or agency can make sense. But proceed carefully. The wrong partnership can cost more than just dollars; it can dilute your brand.

Look for Strategic Thinkers - Anyone can schedule posts. Not everyone can build a campaign that aligns with your business goals. Ask prospective hires how they measure ROI. A good answer should go beyond "likes" and focus on metrics that matter — lead generation, engagement rate, conversion.

- Anyone can schedule posts. Not everyone can build a campaign that aligns with your business goals. Ask prospective hires how they measure ROI. A good answer should go beyond "likes" and focus on metrics that matter — lead generation, engagement rate, conversion. Demand Brand Alignment - Your brand voice matters. Whether you're running a cleaning company, a coffee shop, or a tech startup, your tone, values, and messaging should stay consistent. At Anago, our corporate team provides a brand style guide and approved templates so that whether it's our page or a Unit Franchisee's, the message is aligned.

- Your brand voice matters. Whether you're running a cleaning company, a coffee shop, or a tech startup, your tone, values, and messaging should stay consistent. At Anago, our corporate team provides a brand style guide and approved templates so that whether it's our page or a Unit Franchisee's, the message is aligned. Never Set It and Forget It - Even if you've hired help, stay involved. Ask for regular performance reports. Review content before it goes live. Provide feedback. This is your reputation (and your customer's first impression) on the line.

What Anago Franchisees Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Social Media

At Anago Cleaning Systems, we operate under a three-tiered franchise model: corporate, Master Franchise Owners, and Unit Franchisees. Our approach to social media reflects that same structure – empowering each layer with tools to build their presence locally while maintaining brand consistency nationally.

For example, our corporate marketing team creates branded content campaigns, including professional graphics, messaging templates, and even suggested captions. Master Franchise Owners then localize that content by highlighting regional partnerships, team events, and community involvement. We advise our Unit Franchisees to post about their daily routines, client successes, and the pride they take in keeping businesses clean and safe.

This layered model ensures that Anago shows up as one united brand across the country, but with a local voice in every market. It's a great example of how small business owners, franchise or not, can borrow structure and strategy from larger operations to stay focused and consistent.

Show up authentically

You don't need to be a social media guru to succeed. You just need to show up with purpose.

Whether you're managing your posts in between appointments or collaborating with a marketing team, the key is to remain intentional. Tell your story. Share your wins. Respond to your audience promptly. Be proud of the business you're building and let that pride shine through every post.

In a digital world full of noise, authenticity is your competitive edge. Use it. Own it. And grow your business – one post at a time.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.